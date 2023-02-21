Cost of living: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar denies there's nothing for middle income earners

THE TAOISEACH has rejected suggestions that there is nothing in the cost of living package for middle income earners, particular those without children,

Leo Varadkar said PAYE workers would benefit in their commute for continued subsidies on more fuels that will only come back up on a phased basis.

In the meantime they will also benefit from continued low Vat on energy bills, he said, while the Government had already taken a number of steps that were continuing – along as the 9pc hospitality rate that will continue to the end of summer, benefit childless workers on nights out.

“As we've done in the past, I think it's important to bear in mind that over the last few weeks we've seen pay rises (through income tax cuts), and a pay rise for public servants is coming in soon.

"There’s increase in the living wage or minimum wage, plus income tax cuts and the rent credit.

“That’s taken effect, and that's happened for working people.”

In addition there had been a reduction the cost of childcare for working people of children, he said.

Those working people who have children would also benefit from the extra €100 per child to be paid in child benefit. For low-income working families there would be an extra €200 payment through the welfare system, he added.

Mr Varadkar said commuters would benefit. “We've taken a decision not to put up petrol and diesel, which would have taken place at the end of the month.

“That decision is now deferred, and they will not be going up until June. We’ve also taken a decision not to increase VAT on electricity and gas until the end of October.. So there are measures that benefit everyone.”

But the Government did deliberately choose that it wanted to target families, children, pensioners and people on social welfare, such as those on disability,” he said.

There was also aid for small businesses, with improved energy subsidies. “We didn't feel that the TBESS energy scheme worked the way we had intended. And that's why we worked very closely together to develop that scheme further so that more business qualified, with back payments as well.

"There will also be a new grant scheme for businesses that don't use gas , but who use LPG for kerosene instead.”