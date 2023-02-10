Cost of living supports will be a mix of universal and targeted measures, says Minister Heather Humphreys

Further cost of living supports will be a mix of both universal and targeted measures, according to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

Ministers will meet next week for the Cabinet sub-committee on economic recovery and where proposals for further cost of living measures will be discussed.

Ms Humphreys said working people are suffering and not just those on social welfare as a result of spiralling cost of living.

“I am fully aware of the pressures that people are under in terms of the cost of living and in terms of energy costs and this is something Government is looking at,” she said.

“We will look to see how we can best target support to people who need it most but there’s also people out there that aren’t on social welfare benefits that also need help.”

Ms Humphreys said a lot of working people are “feeling the pinch”.

“What we managed to do the last time was a mix of universal and targeted and that’s how we can help people with the cost of living right across society.”

Ministers are expected to sign off on further cost of living measures by the end of the month, when supports such as the cut in excise duty are set to expire.

Meanwhile, the minister revealed she would be bringing proposals to benchmark Job Seeker’s Payment to pay to Government by the end of the year.

Work is underway to link benefits to pay for workers who suddenly lose their jobs.

These rates of benefit would be 60pc of previous income, or €450 maximum per week for those who have at least five years of PRSI and 50pc of previous income or €300 per week to those who have less than five years but more than two years’ PRSI.

The pay would be at least €100 minimum rate and would be paid for six months.

Self-employed people will be catered for under the Jobseeker’s Benefit scheme, as well as those working part time or on a casual basis.

Over time, the Jobseeker’s Benefit may be adapted or a new income tested Working Age Payment model may be put in place, where payments could be linked each week to previous employment earnings.

The new benefit will “help people when they lose their job”, according to the minister.

“I saw particularly in 2008, 2009, 2010, people who had worked all their lives and suddenly found they were out of a job through no fault of their own. And they have commitments, rent, mortgage, childcare and suddenly their income dropped,” she said.

Ms Humphreys said she “hopes” proposals will be brought to Cabinet by the end of the year.