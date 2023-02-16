Cost of living: Package of measures to help families, businesses and ‘the most vulnerable’ to be finalised

A package of measures to help families, businesses and “the most vulnerable” will be finalised over the weekend before being signed off by Cabinet next Tuesday.

A once-off double payment of Child’s Benefit, once-off doubling of all social welfare payments, as well as the pension, are some of the measures under consideration.

The heads of Government had “good” discussion on possible cost of living measures with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath this evening in Government buildings.

A senior source said “no agreement” was reached and discussions will continue over the weekend and into early next week.

“Further work is being undertaken into next week with the expectation that the package will be signed off at next Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting,” said a Government spokesperson.

The package will be significantly smaller than the one announced alongside the last Budget, with ministers deciding which measures should be retained.

Meanwhile a once-off lump sum payment may also be made to recipients of the fuel allowance as was done previously.