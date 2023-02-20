Cost of living crisis: Everything we know as new €12,500 per month energy support for business and 9pc Vat extension on the table

The Coalition leaders meet at around 7pm on Monday to discuss a range of potential financial supports for households and businesses struggling with the cost of living sparked by record levels of inflation.

The country’s most senior politicians have built up significant anticipation that they will once again give a State dig out to people struggling to pay their bills and here we look at what might be discussed.

Social Welfare

Despite weeks of speculation over double welfare and child benefit payments, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys poured cold water on the expectation that people reliant on State support are in line for a spring bonanza.

She said the package she is devising will be “considerably less” than the budget and will be focused on vulnerable people. Fine Gael had been pushing for “universal” supports for their voter base such as but Ms Humphreys’ comments makes it look like the party may have lost that battle.

The Green Party, meanwhile, insisted on targeted supports for the people who need it most and look to have secured agreement on using some of the €1bn available to help those on low incomes.

The Government has a range of measures they can introduce to help the most vulnerable in society. This could see increased payments for those reliant on the fuel allowance or supports targeted at families who rely on welfare.

Tax

February 28 is the deadline for a series of tax measures to come to an end. This includes excise duty cuts of 20c on petrol and 15c on diesel.

There is speculation that rather than increasing excise duty all in one go it will be tapered back up over a number of months. This could signal bad news for motorists with fuel prices still very high but the Government is banking on them reducing over the coming months.

Electricity and gas bills

The reduced Vat rate of 9pc on utility bills is earmarked to return to 13.5pc in March but consideration is being given to extending the Vat for a period.

There was a big push by some in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for another round of the €200 electricity credit to pay for bills in the coming months but the Greens fought against a fifth instalment. It now looks more likely to be introduced in the forthcoming winter.

The reduction in electricity prices by Pinergy is likely to play into the Government’s hands or at least the Green Party’s.

Tourism sector’s 9pc Vat rate

This is a contentious one for the Government and politicians have been targeted by a very professional lobbying campaign by the hospitality industry in recent weeks.

The 9pc vat rate was introduced during the Covid pandemic to support a sector badly hit by social distancing restrictions but it is due to return to 13.5pc on February 28.

There was some discussion about splitting the rate between hotels (who have done quite well financially out of the immigration crisis), and the food and drink industry who are still struggling to get back on their feet after the pandemic.

However, Finance Minister Michael McGrath is against the proposal as is the Revenue Commissioner due to complexities of splitting the Vat rate.

It is more likely that the 9pc Vat rate will be extended for a number of months potentially until the end of the current holiday season in September.

Some in Fine Gael believe the tourism Vat rate should not be extended until after the next General Election as the industry is a key voter base for the party.

Business supports

The €1bn Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) is getting a makeover to make it more accessible for businesses who need it to pay significant energy bills.

Under the new scheme being drafted by Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney companies will be able to claim up to €12,500 a month to help pay bills.

Under the existing scheme they can claim €10,000 per month as long as they have experienced a significant increase of 50pc or more in electricity and/or natural gas prices compared to the previous year.

The percentage change from the previous year is expected to be lowered under the reimagined scheme to allow more businesses to apply for the funding.

