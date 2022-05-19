Cost of living: Childcare and cost of public transport ‘areas we can do more’ – Leo Varadkar

CHILDCARE and the cost of public transport are “areas where we can do more,” the Tánaiste has told the Dáil in an apparent reference to Budget measures to address the cost of living.

The Government is “working on proposals in areas such as childcare, such as public transport,” Mr Varadkar of the cost of living crisis after coming under pressure from Sinn Féin.

Pearse Doherty, spokesman on Finance, said inflation was over 7pc, and there had been the biggest spike in prices seen in over two decades.

Workers and families were really struggling while seeing their energy bills soar, he said. “They're seeing all their costs rise.”

While many factors were admittedly beyond Government control, rents and affordable childcare were not, he argued – leading to Mr Varadkar’s reference to addressing childcare.

Mr Varadkar said however that people were now seeing the special €200 Government subvention coming off their electricity bills at the moment.

“Se reduced VAT on electricity and gas. We reduced excise on petrol and diesel,” he said.

“We brought in targeted measures to help those in need as a result of the dramatic increase in the fuel,” he said, referring to increases in the fuel allowance.

He added that there was a 2pc cap on rent increases, “which means that rent increases are now going up between zero and 2pc For existing tenancies.”

Mr Doherty said electricity bills have increased by 28pc gas bills by over 50pc. Rents had gone up by 12pc.

“The most vulnerable in our society and faced with choices that they should never have to make, over whether to eat or to heat their homes.”

He added: “Shamefully this Government has not increased social welfare rates in response to historic levels of inflation.

“You're deliberately allowing people to fall through the cracks.”

But Mr Varadkar said there has been an increase in social welfare rates that occurred in January.

“That was done in response to the fact that we had returned to inflation. There hadn't been increases in social welfare ratings in some previous budgets. And since then, there have been other increases in social welfare.

“For example, we brought forward changes to the working family payment. We also brought in an extended fuel allowance period and an additional fuel allowance payment. We’re acknowledging the fact that people living on welfare are being hit hardest by the increase in energy costs and their food costs.”