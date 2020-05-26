Coronavirus transported to Cahersiveen on bus to new Direct Provision centre, Dáil committee told

Coronavirus was “unequivocally” transported to Cahersiveen on a bus taking asylum seekers to a new Direct Provision centre, the Dáil’s Covid-19 committee has heard.

There were claims that the “deep cleaning” at the Skellig Star hotel was done with Mr Price Stardrops white vinegar spray - “the cheapest of all” cleaning products.

It also emerged that staff working at the hotel, which was turned into a Direct Provision centre to cope with Covid-19, were not garda vetted to work at the accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

There have been 25 cases of Covid-19 at the Kerry hotel. Asylum seekers were sent to the Skellig Star in March in an attempt to increase space at Direct Provision centres in Dublin. Asylum seekers and locals have repeatedly asked the government to shut down the Skellig Star hotel amid safety concerns. It had been reported that the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed at the hotel on March 30th.

But Norma Foley, the Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, told the Dáil Covid-19 committee on Tuesday that she had seen a letter from the Skellig Star to the Department of Justice on March 24th which confirmed a suspected case of Covid-19. She said that the letter showed that the person suspected of having Covid-19 was placed in self isolation on March 20th, one day after the person arrived in Kerry from Dublin.

“While the timeline might not be important to the HSE or the Department of Justice, it is hugely, hugely important to the residents of the Skellig Star and the people of Cahersiveen,” Ms Foley said.

“This timeline proves unequivocally that Covid-19 was transported by bus on the 18th and 19th of March to the Skellig Star and the community of Cahersiveen. I say this with absolutely no blame to the residents of the Skellig Star, but I do apportion absolute culpability to the HSE and the Department of Justice for not conducting the necessary Covid-19 testing before leaving Dublin.”

Ms Foley said this was a “grave oversight.” She also told the committee that she had been told that the “deep cleaning” at the hotel had been done using Mr Price Stardrops white vinegar spray, which markets itself as being the cheapest product available.

Oonagh Buckley, the deputy secretary general at the Department of Justice, said that if Ms Foley had “verifiable evidence” of Covid-19 cases at the hotel earlier than March 30th then she should share it. Ms Buckley said that because of Covid-19, “we opened this [Direct Provision] centre must faster than normal, we didn’t have the time to do what we normally do.”

Ms Buckley revealed to the committee that the Department learned last week that working at the Skellig Star had not been correctly garda vetted, which was “a very serious thing.”

“That is an unacceptable thing that happened,” Ms Buckley said. She said that all staff had now been provided with the appropriate training and vetting. The committee also heard how a manager working at the hotel had resigned within the first week of it being turned into a Direct Provision centre.

Online Editors