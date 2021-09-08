Cork Fianna Fáil TD calls on Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to make a public apology

A fellow Cork TD and member of Fine Gael’s Government coalition partners Fianna Fianna Fail is calling on Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to make a public apology for his part in the Katherine Zappone UN appointment scandal.

Fianna Fáil’s James O’Connor has called for “a public apology” to be made by Mr Coveney.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: “Simon Coveney has done the State some service, a resignation would not be in the national interest… but we need to see better.”

He added that Minister Coveney should apologise but he should be “given the latitude” to do so publicly.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said he felt it “wasn’t right for the Taoiseach to be blindsided,” by the incident.

James Lawless, Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North added that he was “really surprised” at Minister Coveney’s “failure to grasp FOIs”.

He was also taken aback by how long it took Minister Coveney to update the Taoiseach.

He said he was concerned “if he fluffs something like this,” what else “might he do.”

“The Taoiseach is going to have to take matters in hand,” he added. “The onus is on Leo Varadkar to take action, this is very much a Fine Gael affair.”