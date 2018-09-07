CORK Co Council will decide next week on whether to nominate a candidate for the Presidential election on October 26 next.

Cork County Council to move decision on nominating presidential candidate forward to next week

A formal decision of the full council has now been brought forward a week amid concerns any delay could render the decision as effectively meaningless.

Yesterday, Senator Joan Freeman and Sean Gallagher both made formal submissions to the council asking for their nomination.

Candidates hoping to secure a slot on the Presidential ballot paper need the backing of four local authorities or 20 Oireachtas members.

President Michael D Higgins has confirmed he will seek a second term while Sinn Fein will field a yet-to-be-confirmed candidate.

Businessman Sean Gallagher, who delivered a strong performance in the last Presidential election, is hoping to secure the backing of the councils who previously nominated him.

Sen Freeman, the Pieta House founder, is now hoping for a clean sweep of Cork authorities having secured the backing of Cork City Council last Monday night.

Cork Co Council received apologies from Gavin Duffy, John Groarke and Gemma O'Doherty who were unable to attend the meeting yesterday.

The council will now decide next Thursday (September 13) on whether to nominate a candidate and, if so, who the council should support.

Councillor Seamas McGrath said it was important for Cork Co Council to bring the decision date forward.

"I think the danger of having the decision as far out as September 24 is that we may not have a very relevant role to play at that late stage," he said.

Kerry Co Council has already indicated it will vote on September 17 on whether to nominate a candidate for the Presidency after hearing submissions from potential candidates last Monday.

The so-called 'Super Monday' submissions involved a number of different local authorities.

Meath Co Council formally backed Gavin Duffy while Cork City Council gave its support to Senator Freeman.

