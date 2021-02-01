‘Copy the Irish’ UK diplomats told after Ireland’s wins in US

Irish diplomats in Washington won the battle on Brexit in the US by being “highly proactive” with politicians and emigrant groups, a scathing report on UK foreign policy says.

Ireland is ranked alongside Israel for influence with US politicians on Capitol Hill after creating the perception the peace process in Northern Ireland could be damaged by Brexit.

New US President Joe Biden warning the British last year about not doing anything to damage the Good Friday Agreement is the best example of Irish influence. The report by the UK’s leading thinktank advises British diplomats to copy many Irish tactics in the US.

The Government is also praised for covering international journalists’ expenses on trips to Ireland as a way to foster heritage links.

After the Brexit vote in 2016, the Government launched a diplomatic push in Washington. Former Irish Ambassador to London, Dan Mulhall, was appointed to Washington a year later. The previous Ambassador Anne Anderson also had a CV boasting terms at the UN and EU.

Brexit is cited as an example of Britain’s waning influence compared to far less well staffed Irish operation.

“The most illustrative case study of Britain’s struggles in Washington was the failure to successfully project the government’s view on Northern Ireland and the Brexit process in Washington against accusations it was endangering the Good Friday Agreement, first over the so-called “backstop” and then over the Internal Market Bill,” the report by the thinktank, Policy Exchange says.

“This perception in Washington even saw then Presidential candidate [Joe] Biden warning that “we can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.”

The report’s authors say Washington itself has changed due to the deepening polarisation of US politics and the breakdown of much of the old foreign policy consensus has seen US allies struggle in Washington.

“Some have done better than others on some important metrics: France and Germany, for instance, built strong ties to the foreign policy circles in Washington that will now staff the Biden-Harris administration; Ireland and Israel have successfully navigated Congress. The UK has underperformed in both,” the report entitled ‘A “Washington Strategy” for British Diplomacy’.

The Brexit experience on Northern Ireland is seen as a “compelling illustration” of why the UK now needs to improve its operation in Washington.

“The absence of a strong and proactive British voice on Northern Ireland in Washington recently had an adverse effect on prospects for a UK-US trade deal. The UK’s failure to push back on claims that certain outcomes of EU-US trade negotiations would violate the Good Friday Agreement, as the EU side claimed, saw this view become widespread amongst Democrats.

“The Irish Embassy was highly proactive in engaging with the media, diaspora groups, think tanks and a small number of champions in Congress on the issue,” the report says.

The UK Embassy is told to appoint dedicated team for diaspora engagement and new resources “taking inspiration from the outreach units run by Ireland”.

“The Irish Embassy has made a virtue of a large population of Irish Catholic ancestry in the United States which is estimated as being as over 20m. However, the UK has done little to foster affinities with its own substantial ancestry populations.

Around one in ten Americans say they hail from a UK heritage.

“These Americans affinity for the UK is something to be encouraged. Inspiration should be drawn from the Irish Embassy’s heritage outreach. This could be complemented by a “British Heritage” programme, where a website should be created in partnership with VisitBritain," the report says.

The Public Exchange report also praises the “broader strategy towards the foreign media” in Dublin, which see Irish authorities covering international journalists’ expenses on tourism trips to Ireland.

“This contrasted to a British Embassy which failed to respond as effectively or concretely in presenting the viewpoint of the UK both in think tanks or the media and in working with potential supporters in Congress.

“As a result if it was perceived by Dublin and Brussels to have ‘undermined’ their interpretation of the Good Friday Agreement, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in August 2019 they would vote against a UK-US trade deal.

“This view entrenched during the 2020 election cycle. In September 2020 Democratic representatives chairing the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, Energy and the Environment wrote to Boris Johnson warning that Congress would not support a US-UK free trade deal “if the United Kingdom fails to preserve the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and the wider peace process.”

“Joe Biden himself tweeted in September 2020 “we can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement to be a casualty of Brexit. Any trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

