‘Cop the hell on… I’m not going anywhere’ – Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu hits out at online ‘trolls’

Lord Mayor of Dublin and Green Party Chair Hazel Chu has hit out at ‘trolls’ on Twitter, telling them to “cop the hell on”.

Mayor Chu shared images online showing examples of the kind of abuse she regularly receives.

She highlighted how the theme of abuse has moved from comments about her race to her weight as of late, and when physical hate mail came through the door of the Mansion House, she could no longer ignore it.

Her tweet yesterday read: “I've noticed lately my trolls moved from race to weight. I ignored it for a while but then came the hate mail into the house.

"Dear trolls, you might want to take a look at yourself in the mirror before criticising a woman on how she looks. Best, your biscuit loving Lord Mayor x”

The images she shared included a screenshot of a tweet from a now suspended twitter account which read; “Glad to see another D4 gravy train politician throwing their sizeable weight behind the REAL issues”.

Another picture showed a piece of hate mail delivered to mansion House, including a cut out image of Mayor Chu and the caption “The Incredible Hulk”.

In a follow up reply tweet, she said; “Ah it is what it is and hopefully someday people cop the hell on to the fact that regardless on what they say I'm not going anywhere.”

As the ninth woman, and the first person of colour, ever to be elected to her current role, Mayor Chu is known for speaking out against racist and sexist abuse which she receives regularly.

In January she spoke publicly of her fears for the safety of her and her family after a group of far right protesters gathered outside her Dawson Street home demanding her resignation.