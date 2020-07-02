Controversial former FG TD Dara Murphy leaves EU role after less than a year

CONTROVERSIAL former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy has left his €150,000-a-year job in the European Commission after less than a year in the role.

Mr Murphy resigned from the Dáil last December amid controversy over his salary and expenses as a TD to take up the position as member of the cabinet of Bulgaria's EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

But he has left the position of special adviser to the EU Commissioner for Innovation after just six months "by mutual agreement" to take up what he said was a "new opportunity" in the autumn.

In a statement, Ms Gabriel said: "By mutual agreement Dara Murphy has left my Cabinet. I am very grateful for his contribution from the beginning of the mandate. I wish Dara all the best for the future."

Responding to queries from Independent.ie, Mr Murphy said: "I left the Commissioners cabinet two weeks ago to take up a new opportunity in the autumn.

"I wish her the very best for the future. I very much enjoyed working with her through the European Election campaign and especially during the initial year of her hearings and important portfolio."

The former EU Affairs Minister was embroiled in controversy last year over his decision to work as a campaign director for the European People's Party for the two years while at the same time continuing as a TD for Cork North-Central and claiming full allowances and expenses.

The matter was the subject of a complaint to the Dáil ethics committee - but Mr Murphy's decision to resign from the Dáil made it impossible for him to be investigated. When he resigned as a TD, he said he would cooperate with any inquiries.

However, the former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar subsequently revealed that Mr Murphy had failed to cooperate with the internal Dáil inquiry.

"I have asked him to do so. As of now, he’s not willing to do so. I’m annoyed about that, quite frankly, and a lot of people in Fine Gael are annoyed about that too. And I’d be calling on him to reconsider that decision," Mr Varadkar said in December.

