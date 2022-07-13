Controversial amendment to proposed new planning laws withdrawn, but Government accused of ‘ramming through’ other reforms

The Government has withdrawn one of numerous last-minute amendments to proposed new planning legislation amid criticism over the lack of time for scrutiny of its implications.

The controversial amendment would have allowed An Bord Pleanála to frustrate judicial review proceedings against aspects of its decisions by simply changing those aspects mid-proceedings.

It was among 48 pages of amendments to the Planning and Development Bill published without warning last Thursday with the bill scheduled to receive just two-and-a-half hours of debate in the Dáil this evening.

In that time, amendments dealing with substitute consent, short-term lettings, the Valuations Act and the Maritime Area Planning Act have also to be finalised.

Junior Minister for Planning Peter Burke confirmed in the Dáil this morning that amendment 25, dealing with retrospective correcting of errors, was being withdrawn.

But the rest of the amendments are to be taken as planned despite complaints that they are being rushed through.

Environmental NGOs, planning campaigners and opposition politicians have all expressed concern at the lack of time being given to examine the proposed changes.

There is particular concern over proposed restrictions on the right to take judicial review proceedings.

A judge considering whether to grant leave for judicial review of legal aspects of a planning authority’s decisions would have to be satisfied that all other avenues for addressing the issue had been exhausted first.

‘Seriously dysfunctional’

Currently, a body opposing a judicial review has the right to argue before a judge that the applicant could have used another avenue but this amendment would put the onus on the applicant to apply their own benchmark first.

NGOs say that would delay judicial reviews, increase costs and make it more complex for ordinary citizens and voluntary organisations to challenge decisions.

Attracta Uí Bhroin, environmental law officer with the Irish Environmental Network, said the amendments would have a “seriously dysfunctional and negative effect on the whole planning system”.

“The changes will also add major legal complexity and argument into cases – even before the court can focus on the core issues around the decision.

“This will add to delays and costs for all, but particularly for the public. They (the amendments) will make access to justice on planning cases more difficult.”

Changes to the judicial review process have been flagged by the Government for some time because of the number of strategic housing development applications brought before the courts for judicial review.

Developers have complained about the challenges although campaigners point out that they are generally successful because of the fact that An Bord Pleanála made legal or factual errors in deciding to grant them permission.

“Delays associated with judicial review are best prevented by avoiding the requirement to pursue a judicial review in the first place,” Ms UÍ Bhroin said.

“This means we need to focus on good, robust and compliant legislation and well-resourced and trained public authorities so flawed decisions don’t arise in the first instance.”

Opposition TDs complained in the Dáil this morning that the amendments were being “rammed through” in a manner that was cynical, undemocratic and that showed contempt for the legislative process and the public.