'Controlling forces' Labour leader Howlin rules out working with Sinn Féin in next government

LABOUR leader Brendan Howlin has ruled out working with Sinn Féin in government after the next general election citing issues with “controlling forces” in the party.

Mr Howlin said that although Labour had worked with Sinn Féin on “policy platforms” such as housing and that it has “very good people” he has concerns about how the party is run.

“I do have difficulties with Sinn Féin in that I am not certain that the democratic leadership that we see in the Dáil is actually the final arbiter of Sinn Féin,” he said at Labour’s general election campaign launch on Tuesday.

“I think that there are other controlling forces that would cause problems to a party in government that would cause me anxiety to be honest with you.”

He said he was not sure that these issues could be overcome in any programme for government talks.

“I think they would cause problems for the creation of the government I think they would cause problems for the maintenance of a government that was created. So I think there are still questions to be asked about the nature of control of Sinn Féin.”

He said Labour could not have “the complete confidence that the democratic leadership that we see” is the final decision-maker in that party.

Although he ruled out Sinn Féin Mr Howlin appears willing to go into government with either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil after the election.

Mr Howlin launched Labour’s campaign in its Dublin city centre headquarters by declaring he wanted a “critical mass” of TDs in the next Dáil. The party is fielding 31 candidates across the country and wants to double its number of seats from seven to 14.

"Fine Gael has wasted billions of euros when we need to invest,” he said. "We need to stop wasting public money, build houses and fix health.”

He said “people are really annoyed” about the amount of taxpayers’ being spent on the €1.7bn National Children’s Hospital and the national broadband plan, which could cost up to €3bn.

Labour’s redline issues in government would be commitments on housing, healthcare, climate change, working conditions and childcare. He specifically cited Labour’s policy to spend €16bn over five years to build 80,000 social and affordable houses as one it would seek to have implemented in government.

Mr Howlin insisted one of his rivals for the leadership of Labour, Tipperary TD Alan Kelly, would play a “pivotal” role in the campaign. Mr Kelly was not present for the campaign launch.

