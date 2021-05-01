Constitution ‘must ensure unionists at cabinet’ in a united Ireland

LABOUR party chairman Jack O’Connor is calling for a “significant” number of unionist cabinet ministers to be constitutionally guaranteed in a united Ireland.

Mr O’Connor, the former president of Siptu and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, will tell an internal Labour conference today that a new constitution for a unified island should specify a requirement for a minimum number of cabinet ministers from a unionist background.

His call echoes that of Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan who recently proposed that a new constitution would specify a requirement for ‘unionist’ ministers in all governments.

Mr O’Callaghan, who is seen as a likely contender to be the next leader of Fianna Fáil, made the comments in a recent paper delivered to students at Cambridge University.

Mr O’Connor described it as a “thoughtful and well-crafted” paper.

“I believe that a new constitution should specify a significant minimum requirement in terms of the number of ‘unionist’ – ie, elected representatives of the ‘British-Irish’ people of Ulster – ministers and the proportion of cabinet seats they would occupy, so as to avoid any suggestion of ‘tokenism’,” Mr O’Connor will say in a Mayday address to the AGM of the Labour Party Trade Union Section today.

Mr O’Connor also argues for the retention of a devolved administration in the area that currently constitutes Northern Ireland.

He will say that it should be reformed to facilitate the development of an opposition, but also be subject to a requirement for a cross-community administration with distribution of ministerial portfolios on a strict 50:50 ratio between the democratically elected representatives of both identities. “These provisions should be underpinned by a requirement for majorities in both communities in the entire island, in any referendum to amend them.”

