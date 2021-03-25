‘Conspiracy’ against Fine Gael by-election candidate

Fine Gael's leadership is claiming a conspiracy against its candidate for a spare seat in the Seanad.

The party hierarchy is suggesting a Fine Gael politician is canvassing for another candidate.

Former Senator and Limerick councillor Maria Byrne is the party's candidate in the Seanad by-election.

Ms Byrne is a close supporter of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The vacancy arises after former minister Michael D'Arcy controversially left to join a financial services body.

The leader of the Seanad, Regina Doherty, told colleagues she was shocked to hear one of their own members in canvassing against Ms Byrne.

Ms Doherty left her colleagues stunned during a call with Fine Gael Senators on Wednesday.

Although she didn't name the individual, colleagues said it was quite clear who she was accusing and it was a fellow Senator.

Fianna Fáil and the Green Party are standing back to support Fine Gael to win the seat on the Seanad Agricultural Panel.

Online Editors