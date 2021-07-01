| 19.5°C Dublin

Conflicting stories about Cabinet decision on reopening delay means it’s hard to know who to believe 

Philip Ryan

It’s hard to know who to believe any more.

The country’s public health experts are being side-lined because they won’t give the Government the recommendations they want on antigen tests and the Taoiseach is asking the Cabinet to make major decisions, which impact on the lives of millions of citizens, on what are essentially out-of-date projections for the spread the virus.

No one believes Micheál Martin purposely misled his Cabinet colleagues on Nphet’s projections on the Delta variant. But a source at the meeting said he almost “scoffed” at Arts Minister Catherine Martin when she asked a very pertinent question – did Nphet’s figures take into account advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) which freed up the use of more vaccines for younger people? 

