It’s hard to know who to believe any more.

The country’s public health experts are being side-lined because they won’t give the Government the recommendations they want on antigen tests and the Taoiseach is asking the Cabinet to make major decisions, which impact on the lives of millions of citizens, on what are essentially out-of-date projections for the spread the virus.

No one believes Micheál Martin purposely misled his Cabinet colleagues on Nphet’s projections on the Delta variant. But a source at the meeting said he almost “scoffed” at Arts Minister Catherine Martin when she asked a very pertinent question – did Nphet’s figures take into account advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) which freed up the use of more vaccines for younger people?

“He was almost dismissive of the question which we all should have been asking and he just said ‘yeah, it did,’ when she asked,” the source said. Two other sources confirmed this is what happened at the meeting.

However, others saw it differently. One minister said: “Whoever said the Taoiseach said Niac advice was incorporated into modelling is lying.”

“He said the vaccine programme is factored in. Niac advice couldn’t be, as the advice received on Monday was after modelling was completed and everyone at Cabinet knows that,” the minister added.

Read More

At a press conference today, the Taoiseach was irked by questions on what he told his ministers and chose to hide behind Cabinet confidentiality. However, he said he was surprised by what he had been reading about the meeting. All very mysterious.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan’s letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is somewhat confusing. Over seven pages he sets out Nphet’s dire projections for the Delta variant and then adds: “Separately, I have today received advice from the Niac in relation to the potential role of heterologous vaccination and viral-vector vaccines as part of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.”

Mr Holohan goes on to say Nphet agrees with Niac’s recommendation that vaccines such as AstraZeneca and Jansen can be given to under 50s and adds that the HSE should put in place a plan to make this happen. It was not unreasonable for Catherin Martin to ask the Taoiseach if this updated vaccine advice was include in the projections.

Ministers were already angry about being bounced into a major policy shift on vaccine passes and it hasn’t helped matters they the information they based their decision on was out-of-date. The main problem seems to be the Covid response over recent days was more rushed than usual as the Taoiseach wanted to give the hospitality industry an update on indoor dining as soon as possible. This meant bringing forward meetings which should have been spread out over this week.

Nphet was asked to provide modelling before being given updated vaccine figures so it couldn’t factor them in. A Government source said new Nphet projections will be drafted once the HSE’s implementation plan is completed. The source said the changes to projections will be marginal but given the gravity of the decisions taken by Cabinet perhaps they should have had the full facts.

Separately, Mr Holohan and some of his team of public health experts have been spectacularly elbowed out of the debate on antigen testing. Mr Donnelly has decided to completely side-line Mr Holohan, who is a vehemently opposed to rapid tests being used to tackle Covid. The minister has set up a new panel of experts to introduce the tests in schools, colleges and maybe even for indoor dining. Step forward Royal College of Physicians of Ireland Professor Mary Horgan, who will now chair the Expert Rapid Test Group. The timing of the announcement is interesting given the tensions between Nphet and the Cabinet this week but it also marks a significant paradigm shift in how the Government interacts with public health advice. It seems the new approach is that if the Government doesn’t like the advice it’s getting, it will simply set up another group to tell it what it wants to hear.

And finally to Minister of State Ossian Smyth, who you might remember was the de facto Government spokesperson during the HSE cyber attack because he is apparently the only minister who understands computers. After the Irish Independent reported that the HSE cyber attack could delay the introduction of EU Digital Covid Certificates for international travel, Mr Smyth hit the airwaves to insist it would not have any impact.

But yesterday European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders announced the certificates were ready to go in all EU member states apart from Ireland. “Due to a cyber attack in Ireland it was difficult to reach the goal to have all of the technical solutions in place before July 1 but for all the other member states we don’t have any concerns about the way to proceed,” Mr Reynders.

Like I said, it’s hard to know who to believe.