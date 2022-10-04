Concrete levy will see ‘some increase’ in house prices, minister admits

The Government’s levy on concrete blocks and other products will result in “some increase” in house prices, according to the agriculture minister.

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue, who pressed his Cabinet colleagues for a 100pc mica redress scheme, has refused to say if he believes first-time buyers should be exempt from paying extra on the cost of a house as a result of the charge.

Funds from the levy will go towards the mica, pyrite and defective apartment block redress scheme, all of which cost billions to the taxpayer.

Mr McConalogue said the levy will add on an extra 0.4pc and 0.8pc or 0.9pc to the cost of a house.

This is estimated to be around €1,600.

“From the government point of view, it is clear and has been clear for a number of months that we would be introducing a levy,” said minister McConalogue.

“There’s no getting away [from the fact] that there will be some increase in cost as a result of it.”

The Fianna Fáil minister said the final details of the concrete levy block will be in the Finance Bill legislation, which is due to be updated in the coming weeks.

“I’m not going to get into the finer detail of that now, I think the key principle is that the Government has decided to actually introduce the concrete levy, I think it’s an appropriate mechanism and I think it’s going to be important to underpin the mica and the pyrite scheme.”

His comments were echoed by his junior ministers, Green Party Pippa Hackett and Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon.

However, Fine Gael backbenchers have raised concerns the concrete levy may see the rate of new homes being built slow down.

Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty said the party is in favour of a levy, but that it cannot raise house prices or reduce the rate of new homes being built.

“What we in Fine Gael don’t want is to have an impact on the building of houses or any increase in the cost of houses,” she said.

“What we need to work out, over the course of the next couple of weeks, is how we make sure that the people who caused the infringements and the huge trauma on people’s lives are the people who pay.”

Fine Gael minister Heydon would not be pressed on backbencher comments, saying the issue will be discussed within the party’s parliamentary party.

He also called out on the “hypocrisy” of Sinn Féin, who have tabled a motion for the levy to be scrapped, saying the party has changed its policy.