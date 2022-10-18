Concrete block levy to be signed off ‘with changes’, Paschal Donohoe says as Cabinet meets

The concrete block levy is set to be implemented next year “with changes” after Cabinet approval this morning, according to the finance minister.

Paschal Donohoe said the 10pc levy will go ahead after he has listened to “feedback” on the “consequences” the levy will have.

Fianna Fáil backbenchers have raised concerns in recent weeks over the levy and housing minister Darragh O’Brien called it “inflationary” and “inappropriate” in a letter to Minister Donohoe.

Cabinet ministers are due to sign off on the levy this year, and it has now been delayed from April until the autumn of 2023.

“We’re keeping the levy and we’re going to be implementing a levy next year. I have listened to the feedback in relation to the execution of the levy and some of the consequences it could have,” he said.

“I have made some modifications to it that I’ll be briefing Cabinet on this morning.

“We’re retaining the levy, we’re retaining the levy that will happen next year but I am aware and I have always been aware of some trade offs in relation to it that do need some management.”

He said the levy has been delayed to allow for extra time for it to be rolled out across the construction sector.

“It’s going to take time to roll it out successfully across the construction sector and I do accept that for some parts of our economy, particularly parts of our economy that are involved in export of concrete, it’s going to take some time,” he said.

Minister Donohoe said the levy will help pay for the mica and pyrite redress schemes as well as paying for repairs to defective apartments.

“That is a key measure of the Government’s commitment to raise money to deal with the consequences of mica and other projects that will be coming up.

“I think if we were in a situation where the levy would not be happening at all or would be happening and only raising a very small amount of money I think there would be fair questions.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said a “multi-year multi-billion” commitment to pay for defective apartment and mica redress schemes cannot be made without a “revenue stream”.





