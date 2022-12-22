Conciliatory approach from Taoiseach could boost NI economy by reducing sting from the protocol

The dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol has induced political paralysis and, conversely, an adrenaline shot to many aspects of business.

That has created a deepening paradox where the economic benefits of the protocol become clearer with time, but so do the consequences of our comatose political structures.

Can Taoiseach Leo Varadkar help chart a middle ground which will detoxify the protocol and ultimately help the economy here?

He is a hate figure for many unionists but business will regard him, as it does everything, with a cold eye.

Commentators have said he needs to invest in relationships with political unionism and loyalism so that a sense of trust can be built up.

His op-ed today refers to the boost which the protocol appears to have given to business. Unfortunately, those advantages have been clouded by the perception that it has undermined the Union by introducing trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Yet at this point, the worst long-term strictures of the protocol are neutered through extensive grace periods, with the latest a three-year extension of a grace period on the sale of veterinary medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The threat of British sausages not being able to enter Northern Ireland also turned out to be a phoney war.

Firms in Northern Ireland boosted their sales by 13.6pc to a record £77.1bn in 2021 due to inflation and protocol benefits, according to a report from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency last week cited by the Taoiseach in his op-ed today.

Anti-protocol politicians and commentators describe such business growth as a symptom of trade diversion. Yet one man’s trade diversion is another man’s money-making, job-creating opportunity. Normally the government holds out carrots when inducing the parties to return to power sharing. Now it’s a tactic for the Irish government, too.

Mr Varadkar refers to the Shared Island initiative delivering £163.7m for projects like the Ulster Canal restoration and the Narrow Water Bridge connecting Warrenpoint in Co Down and Omeath in Co Louth.

“I am ambitious for what we can achieve together, working with a new Northern Ireland Executive and the British Government,” he writes, pointedly.

Leo Varadkar refers to the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Close to the protocol’s second anniversary, we can hopefully now look at it with a bit more objectivity.

It is an economic opportunity giving us a unique status which could ultimately copper-fasten our place within the UK, while maintaining a foothold in the EU.

A conciliatory approach by Leo Varadkar could reduce the sting in how the protocol is regarded, which would ultimately help the NI economy a great deal.​