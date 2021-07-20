Concerns over transparency around horse racing chief’s salary

Concerns have been raised over the lack of transparency around the salary paid to the chief executive of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

Senior Department of Agriculture officials have also come under pressure at an Oireachtas committee hearing over the lack of diversity and independence on the horse racing industry’s regulatory board.

At an Agriculture Committee hearing on doping, senior officials were questioned about a contract given to the IHRB chief executive Denis Egan which does not require him to publish his salary despite the regulatory body being funded by the taxpayer. Mr Egan recently announced he will be taking early retirement.

Department of Agriculture assistant secretary general Dr Kevin Smith said Mr Egan signed a “personal contract” and it would be a breach of GDPR if they were to reveal his salary.

“With regard to the salary of the CEO it's based on a personal contract for the CEO. The salary is disclosed to the minister. What he received in 2018 and 2019 is known to the Minister,” Dr Smith said.

“It is commercially sensitive, it's private information. I believe it will be a breach of GDPR and a breach of his contract if we were to disclose that salary but we are aware of what he is paid,” he added. He insisted “limited transparency” on salaries in semi-State bodies is permitted under rules introduced in 2016.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy described the relationships between the IHRB and the department as being “far too cosy” and asked why Mr Egan’s contract was “clouded in a veil of secrecy”. Mr Carthy said using GDPR as an excuse is a “cop out” and insisted “greater transparency” is needed.

“Part of the difficulty in building public confidence is that it (IHRB) is not seen as an independent body, it is seen as being an organisation that is formed by the industry and there is no independence of the board,” Mr Carthy said.

Dr Smith said the taxpayer is getting a “very good bargain” for the €96m the State pays into horse racing as it is €1.8bn industry that creates 28,500 jobs.

Mr Carthy said the majority of the State funding goes towards prize money - most of which is won by the top ten trainers in both flat and national hunt racing. Dr Smith admitted no “economic appraisal” has been done on this funding.

Agriculture Committee chair Jackie Cahill raised concerns about the make-up of the regulatory board, which is appointed from within the industry and asked if new legislation should be drafted to ensure there is better corporate governance in the IHRB.

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe raised concerns about the lack of gender balance and independence on the IHRB’s board of directors. Mr Kehoe asked if the department had highlighted these issues with the board and Dr Smith said it would “not be appropriate” for him to do so.

The Wexford TD also took issue with the department saying they could not disclose Mr Egan’s salary as it is commercially sensitive. “Who are they comparing themselves commercially with?” Mr Kehoe asked.

Dr Smith responded: “I can't answer that, that commercial sensitivity applies across the board, that is basis on which the provision is given for the limited reporting mechanism.”

“There's two sides to the this. There’s no actual right answer, you're absolutely right, it is taxpayers money and we have to look after taxpayers money and be accountable but at the same time there's commercial sensitivities,” he said.

“There is GDPR issues and they have the right with permission to report in bands in terms of what the employees receive so what we are looking at here is limited transparency,” he added.

The committee also heard concerns about issues raised in a BBC Panorama documentary on how horses are treated after they retire from racing.

The department officials said they were surprised at how horses were being euthanised in Britain and said similar practices do not take place in Ireland.

Mr Cahill, the committee chair, took issue with an aspect of the programme which revealed that a microchip from a horse that died in 2012 was found in another horse six years later.

It was agreed that the committee will discuss the disposal of horses at a later date.