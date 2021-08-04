Concerns over Passport Service staff as they deal with backlog of 112,000 applications during peak season

There are currently 112,000 applications outstanding with the Passport Service as an army of would-be foreign travellers and holidaymakers sweat on when their precious documents might arrive.

Some 50,000 of these applications require additional documentation – usually a signed form by parents/guardians and a witness in the case of children, in order to conform with the Geneva Convention aimed at preventing the abduction of minors.

A further 62,000 applications are sitting with the Passport Service in processing, concerns about the number of staff involved in getting them out to citizens.

Staff are working long hours, and in some cases, on Saturdays and Sundays to attempt to deal with a growing workload.

Read More

During normal times there is a core staff of around 450 in the passport section, which is increased during the peak period - this time of year - by a total of approximately 200, bringing the total to 650.

But at present staff numbers are significantly reduced, with only about 500 personnel in total being left to deal with demands. That’s 150 staff fewer than this time last year, despite the large backlog of passport applications and an increased demand for them.

This is compounded by the need to keep staff safe, and socially distanced during Covid, which means that the offices can only cater for half of the usual staff numbers, with additional off-site office space required for the remainder.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has now called upon Minister Simon Coveney to put in place the supports needed to address the demand for passports in this peak period for applications.

After a meeting with the head of the Passport Service in the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Wicklow TD said: “I am calling upon the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, as the individual who bears the ultimate responsibility for his department, to allocate sufficient staff members to address the backlog of passport applications which are currently outstanding.

"I have met with the head of the Passport Service, and there can be no doubt as to the effort that the staff and management are putting in to deal with both the backlog accrued over Covid, and the deluge of applications coming forward at this time, which is the peak period for passport applications.

"To put this is context, so far this year, in 2021 alone, the Passport Service has issued 375,000 passports.

"I am calling upon the Minister for Foreign Affairs to ensure that there are sufficient staff on hand to deal with demand at this time. The responsibility lies with Minister Coveney, and he must act accordingly.”