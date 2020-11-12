Concern at Covid-19 airport testing for Christmas as capacity currently only at 150-a-day

THERE is concern over the capacity for Covid-19 testing at airports ahead of the expected increase in travel for Christmas.

The Dáil was told that DAA airports will start testing with a capacity of just 150-a-day although there are plans to double this.

The DAA has also identified private sector capacity for up to 12,000 PCR tests per day.

Covid-19 tests form a part of the new EU traffic light system for travel from orange and red countries that Ireland is implementing from midnight on November 29.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke raised the issue of airport testing with Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

She said that the tests must all be carried out by the private sector so that it doesn't impinge on HSE resources.

Drive through testing at Cork and Shannon airports is to be available from today and she said the DAA has indicated that the provision of testing at Dublin Airport by private providers can be increased within weeks.

She said testing at Dublin Airport will be undertaken by two providers by means of a drive-through and walk-through facility at the airport and it will be "reasonably priced".

But she warned there's “no certainty of capacity to meet all possible requirements" and incoming passengers should seek an appointment before travelling.

Mr O’Rourke said people will want to know what testing regime will be in place for Christmas and what the Government will be advising on foreign travel.

He said that Dublin Airport had 1.2m passengers over Christmas last year and that's a “huge number”.

Mr O’Rourke asked how the Government will manage demand while balancing public health advice.

Ms Naughton said people coming from red countries can get a Covid-19 test five days after arrival and won’t have to restrict movements after they get the all clear.

Travellers from orange countries who didn't get a pre-departure test three days in advance of arrival here can also go through the same process.

She said: "It’s about people taking personal responsibility when they come here and adhering to the local public health advice.”

Ms Naughton added that in relation to volume of tests at Dublin and Cork airports the DAA expect the volumes of about 150 tests per day and ramping that up to 300 per day in total towards the end of the year.

She said: “DAA have also identified capacity in the private sector testing market of up to 12,000 PCR tests per day."

Mr O’Rourke said: “Obviously the testing capacity won’t be there to test everybody that’s coming in if it’s 150 per day."

He said there is “a significant risk if there are very large numbers of people coming back into the country that it will have significant public health implications given the fact that our passenger locator form and our testing regime are not entirely adequate.”

Ms Naughton said: “You raise a very valid point.

"Anyone who is… travelling into the country be it for essential work or those now at Christmas who’ll want to come home and visit family – there is a level of personal responsibility whatever we do here at a national level with the health protocols.”

She said if they’re visiting family it’s in their own interests to act responsibly.

She said they can take a PCR test in advance if they are travelling from an orange country or take the test five days after arrival here if their point of origin is red-listed.

Ms Naughton added: “We don’t know where we’re going to be in relation to this virus.

"It’s moving in a really positive direction but you can be assured there is a high-level technical group at Government level who will be watching international travel, assessing this, working with the CMO in relation to the travel advice.”

She encouraged people to check the DAA webpage on testing as well as Gov.ie for Ireland's public health advice.

Online Editors