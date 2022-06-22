‘Complexities’ still hang over ministers planning to go on maternity leave

Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who is set to become taoiseach in December, earlier this month outlined his criteria for a cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Varadkar will look at: ministers’ suitability for jobs; the portfolios available; their track records in their current roles; and gender and geographical balance.

Last year Justice Minister Helen McEntee became the first cabinet minister to take maternity leave, and she announced on Monday she will welcome her second child in December.

While Ms McEntee went on leave, Cabinet colleague Heather Humphreys stepped in and took over parts of the Justice portfolio, assisted by junior ministers at the department, Hildegarde Naughton and James Browne.

This deputising avoided a constitutional embarrassment for the Government where the minister was able to have her baby, take leave and not have to resign.

It is expected a similar arrangement will be put in place again in December – that another senior minister will once again take over the Justice portfolio for six months, assisted by junior ministers.

This poses a conundrum for the soon-to-be taoiseach: what does it mean for the reshuffle?

“I’m not going to talk about December, that’s a long way away and a lot can happen between now and then,” Mr Varadkar said. “It’s up to her to decide if she’ll take maternity leave. I assume she will and we’ll figure out arrangements around that.”

The Tánaiste said he wanted to see more politicians taking maternity leave and Ms McEntee has said previously she wanted to see more male politicians taking paternity leave.

There have been speculations that the Meath East TD would be considered for Enterprise, a Fine Gael portfolio currently held by the Tánaiste.

While it will ultimately be a decision for the new taoiseach, it is understood it is likely the minister will keep her Justice portfolio.

It would not be a good look for Mr Varadkar to move a minister who has just left on maternity leave, or is about to go on leave.

One Fine Gael source said that regardless of Ms McEntee expecting a second child, she would have held on to Justice past December because she was seen to be performing well in a typically challenging portfolio.

Ms McEntee’s ability to put in place plans for Ms Humphreys and the junior ministers while she was away last year has also impressed colleagues.

However, complexities arise out of the fact that there are no legal provisions for TDs to take maternity leave. Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is currently working on proposals to enable female TDs to take maternity leave.

It is understood that the inclusion of cabinet ministers is being examined. However, including senior ministers posed its own level of “complexity” on both legal and practical levels, sources said.

Mr O’Gorman is due to meet with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl this week to discuss on a “practical level” how TDs could take maternity leave.

However, the Government hopes to have the legislation passed and in place by December.

With the details yet to be finalised, it is not clear whether it will be of any use to Ms McEntee by December.