THREE Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs have complained to the Ceann Comhairle after comments from Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry about public sector workers.

Deputy MacSharry last week defended comments he made stating there are “many elements” in the public service who are “using this situation as cover to lie on the couch and watch box sets, returning an odd call here and there and doing the maximum of the minimum to tick over during this period.”

The three TDs have asked the Ceann to raise the issue at the Dáil procedures committee, alleging Mr MacSharry’s comments amount to defamation of public servants.

Richard Boyd Barrett TD said the Fianna Fail TD’s comments amounted to “targeted harassment of workers who had kept the State running through the pandemic.”

Deputy Bríd Smith said many public sector workers were hurt by the comments given the sacrifice and efforts they had made over recent months.

“It’s a scurrilous and ignorant remark that will result in many workers facing further abuse for failures that have nothing to do with them.”

Deputy Gino Kenny added: “If there are failures in the provision of public services the fault lies with this government and past governments who implemented cuts in funding, not with workers who have kept this state functioning through the crisis.”

Read More

Online Editors