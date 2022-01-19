Companies that made a lot of money after receiving Covid supports should pay back State – Finance Minister

Companies that had a “strong financial year” after receiving Covid wage supports should “strongly consider” paying that money back to Revenue, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

Minister Donohoe has told the Oireachtas Finance Committee that over 25,000 businesses received over €713m through the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS).

In his opening remarks to the committee this afternoon, Mr Donohoe said that the “overwhelming majority of companies that have participated in the wage subsidy schemes did so because they genuinely believed they would need support at that point based on the effect of the pandemic on their business.

“Some companies subsequently had a strong financial year and ultimately considered that the State support was not required by them and returned the support received to Revenue.

“I would strongly encourage other companies who are in a similar situation to consider their position,” he said.

Minister Donohoe told the committee that he will keep under review whether “further conditionality” should be applied to the scheme if companies, that availed of the supports, want to then pay out dividends to shareholders.

“I am strongly of the view that it would be important that any changes are proportionate and would not undermine the overarching policy rationale underpinning the scheme, which is to maintain employment,” he said.

Over 700,000 jobs have been supported by the Emergency Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), according to the minister.

He also vowed that there will be no “cliff-edge” for businesses when the time comes to phase out the supports.

“I and my Government colleagues have always committed that there will be no cliff-edge to supports for businesses while accepting that such supports cannot continue indefinitely."

Minister Donohoe added that Government will continue to “monitor developments” and consider “options” for the future of supports for sectors which have been impacted.