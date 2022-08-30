| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Commemorating the Civil War poses more challenges than Michael Collins centenary

John Downing

Michael Collins was killed on August 22, 1922 near Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, during the civil war. Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images Expand
Michael Collins strides through Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin. Expand

Close

Michael Collins was killed on August 22, 1922 near Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, during the civil war. Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Michael Collins was killed on August 22, 1922 near Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, during the civil war. Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Michael Collins strides through Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin.

Michael Collins strides through Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin.

/

Michael Collins was killed on August 22, 1922 near Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, during the civil war. Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Up to now it was easy to remember how a century ago Irish people successfully fought for independence and got the better of an empire whose leaders vaunted that the sun never set upon it.

Now comes the centenary point when our freedom fighters split and killed one another in a bitter civil war.

Most Watched

Privacy