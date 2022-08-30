Commemorating the Civil War poses more challenges than Michael Collins centenary

Up to now it was easy to remember how a century ago Irish people successfully fought for independence and got the better of an empire whose leaders vaunted that the sun never set upon it.

Now comes the centenary point when our freedom fighters split and killed one another in a bitter civil war.

The Michael Collins’ centenary commemoration nine days ago was very well managed avoiding potential divisiveness. But in many ways that was also easier because those opposed to the treaty settlement of December 1921 revered Michael Collins as the most effective leader of the freedom fight.

So did those who accepted the imperfect and contentious settlement he and colleagues had delivered. Michael Collins, to both sides, was the lost laughing boy who was mourned by all.

Michael Collins strides through Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin.

Michael Collins strides through Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin.

Now come other horrors reminding us of that old bitter song, Take it Down from the Mast Irish Traitors.

Next Sunday people from all over south Kerry and beyond will gather to commemorate the centenary of the killing of two forgotten victims of Ireland’s civil war. Brothers John and Tom O’Connor-Scarteen, IRA activists who became pro-treaty national army officers, were shot dead while sleeping in their beds during a visit to the family home in Kenmare in early September 1922.

In its way, it is astonishing that down the years we have not heard more about this story of two young brothers murdered while sleeping in their mother’s home. The incident also challenges the easy stereotype that the pro-treaty “Free Staters” were the leaders in the atrocity stakes over the 11 months of internecine killing, which ran from June 1922 until May 1923, with sporadic actions in the ensuing years. Historians believe a total of 175 people died in Kerry in the Irish Civil War and by one reliable count 90 of these backed the pro-treaty side, 70 people were anti-treaty, and 15 were innocent inadvertent civilian victims. The Scarteen killings tell us one side could be as wicked as the other.

A crude death headcount is not especially helpful to where we need to go from this on. It does, however, help us to say that both sides did their own share of horrors and we need to move on from both.

We must borrow from the well-­publicised comment of the Scarteen boys’ distraught mother at the time. Deborah O’Connor-Scarteen’s first reaction was to ask the local priest to say mass for those who had murdered her sons.

That took some munificence. Family relatives present in the house at the time, Nora O’Sullivan from Valentia, aged only 12, and Kathleen Moriarty, aged 19, recalled the brutality of what happened.

John O’Connor Scarteen, then aged 25, was shot as he tried to come down the stairs. Tom, aged just 20, was dragged from his bed and shot in the head.

Tom reportedly pleaded with his killers. “For God’s sake, don’t shoot an unarmed man,” he was recorded as saying. Grim stuff indeed.

It is also interesting also to note that the O’Connor-Scarteen family have remained active in Irish public life in the ensuing generations.

Two brothers of the slain soldiers later served on Kerry County Council and one of those, Pat, was by turns a TD and senator. Subsequently, Pat’s son, Michael, was a long-time Kerry county councillor.

These days a third generation, Patrick, has been serving on Kerry County Council since 2009. It all tots up to 74 years of unbroken service to local politics by various members of that Kenmare family, all of whom have been democratically elected by the local community.

Looking at the other side of the equation, we must acknowledge that in north Kerry, the McEllistrim family took the anti-treaty side. Tom McEllistrim Sr, a leading IRA activist, visited the O’Connor-Scarteen home in the wake of these killings to sympathise with the bereaved family.

The McEllistrim family also contributed three generations to Kerry politics from 1923 until very recent times. But the bigger point was that both sides of this brother-versus-brother war were sickened by the O’Connor- Scarteen murders.

These killings came at a time when the fledgling Free State government had chosen to use sea landings to oust the anti-treaty forces

The Scarteen brothers – a nickname originating from the location of the family farm – were among a large number of pro-treaty soldiers who landed in Kenmare Bay in early September 1922 to take control of the area.

The anti-treaty side sensed they were losing the conflict and had no answer for these landings from the sea which had been replicated at key centres across the country.

The anti-treaty forces, intent on intensifying the conflict in a more ruthless form, had launched a counter-attack on Kenmare. They went to the bakery on Main Street owned by the family and where the two young men were sleeping upstairs.

Free State army sentries were taken by surprise. They later said that the attackers drew lots to decide who would do the killing.

The tragedy of this and many other dastardly occasions is the prospect of these anti-treaty forces having been comrades of these two young men just months previously. The ­O’Connor-Scarteens were part of the group who fought at the Headford Junction ambush in 1921 which was rated one of the key battles of the War of Independence.

It was their IRA record which drove them to high rank in the fledgling Irish Free State Army. At the time of their killing John, the older one, held the rank of brigadier general, while Tom was a captain.

The people of Kenmare and its ­environs have kept the memory of this and other killings in that grim period.

For a long time those memories were rarely publicly discussed as people tried to quietly deal with past without reviving old acrimonies.

Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen, representing the third generation, says it is time to remember this centenary with realism tempered with a great deal of kindness.