Coming soon to a marshy pool near you: lame-duck leader Micheál Martin

As a former teacher, Micheál Martin will remember the misquote from Shakespeare: If ‘twere to be done, ‘twere better ‘twere done in a dignified manner

As a former teacher, Micheál Martin will remember the misquote from Shakespeare: If ‘twere to be done, ‘twere better ‘twere done in a dignified manner

Senan Molony

It’s impossibly hard to ruffle his feathers, and his party’s popularity has actually risen in recent weeks, nosing ahead of Fine Gael in some polls, but it may be that Micheál Martin will soon become a lame-duck Taoiseach.

Budget 2022 is out of the way and Cop26 will dominate the next two weeks, followed by domestic political rows over the carbon plan, mica redress and the postponed issue of rightful reward for frontline workers during the pandemic.

Next, Covid and the state of the hospital service – along with booster demands – will take us around the corner into 2022. By then the Finance Bill will be out of the way.

