Coming soon to a marshy pool near you: lame-duck leader Micheál Martin

It’s impossibly hard to ruffle his feathers, and his party’s popularity has actually risen in recent weeks, nosing ahead of Fine Gael in some polls, but it may be that Micheál Martin will soon become a lame-duck Taoiseach.

Budget 2022 is out of the way and Cop26 will dominate the next two weeks, followed by domestic political rows over the carbon plan, mica redress and the postponed issue of rightful reward for frontline workers during the pandemic.

Next, Covid and the state of the hospital service – along with booster demands – will take us around the corner into 2022. By then the Finance Bill will be out of the way.

And what thereafter for Micheál Martin?

Having performed effectively at the head of a three-party coalition, he will suddenly be out of showpiece announcements like the revised National Development Plan.

Some social welfare benefits will kick in early next year, but so will some deferred hits to income. People will have paid generally higher levels of property tax. January will be the longest pay day wait and Christmas may have been sabotaged – if not by Covid, then by supply-chain issues.

Meanwhile, Vat on imports from Britain and inflation – likely to be 5pc at year’s end – will erode any lingering seasonal goodwill. There will be nothing left in the larder.

It won’t take long to recognise that Mr Martin – having been an able and genial chairman of his ministers, but occasionally trampled on by Fine Gael – is by then a lame duck.

He will have to hand over as Taoiseach to Leo Varadkar at the end of 2022. Fianna Fáil then naturally moves to the rear as the FG leader powers to the head of the peloton.

But Micheál doesn’t have the punchy soundbites to stay relevant in the way Leo has while wearing the Tánaiste’s armband.

There will also be the small matter of Mr Martin being 11 years leader of Fianna Fáil in January. Eleven years is an eternity in politics. Margaret Thatcher lasted 11 years until dropped by her party in 1990, yet she won three elections in a row.

Put simply, the pressure will be huge for Micheál to get off the swings and let some other child have a go.

It is not as if he has turbo-charged FF. His party is weak and has performed poorly in comparison with the days of Bertie’s three-in-a-row.

That may be due to a societal shift and little to do with him – yet it still doesn’t cut any ice. The idea that Mr Martin would not step down as party leader when he hands over the job of Taoiseach to Leo seems inconceivable at this point.

He will have had his day. Any new leader will need time to bed-in, and a run as Tánaiste before a general election would be ideal. The notion that Mr Martin will lead his party into the next election thus seems unlikely to the point of being far-fetched.

Stranger things have happened, but politicians see the landscape ahead and work backwards. So the discounted chances of Mr Martin’s election leadership after the handover will come forward to meet him in early 2022 – and there have already been many leadership ructions within the party.

That’s why the early polls that Micheál says he disregards will be of utmost importance to others early in the New Year. If the party does badly, the chances of more members disappearing to paddle Independent canoes – and take FF seats – becomes the greater.

The logic of that, in turn, is to cut off the head. Or for the head to see the writing on the wall. If it were to be done, it were better it were done in a dignified manner.

In the meantime, keep an eye on Michael McGrath, Barry Cowen and Jim O’Callaghan, the three most likely lads. The ladies such as Mary Butler and Norma Foley are keeping a low profile at this point.

There are plenty of ducks on the pond – paddling with both legs.