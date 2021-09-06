| 16.5°C Dublin

Coalition parties differ wildly on policies on deleting of texts

The Irish Independent asked the spokespersons for every senior Cabinet minister whether they wiped texts.

Simon Coveney said he deleted his texts for cyber security reasons. Other Fine Gael ministers also admitted wiping texts. Photo: Collins Expand

Simon Coveney said he deleted his texts for cyber security reasons. Other Fine Gael ministers also admitted wiping texts. Photo: Collins

Gabija Gataveckaite

Major differences have emerged in how Government ministers treat the deletion of text messages, with apparent splits along party lines.

It comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the Foreign Minister Simon Coveney deleting texts relating to the botched appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy.

Whether ministers delete messages varies by party, with Green ministers all explicitly stating they do not delete texts or emails.

