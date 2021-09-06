Coalition parties differ wildly on policies on deleting of texts

Major differences have emerged in how Government ministers treat the deletion of text messages, with apparent splits along party lines.

It comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the Foreign Minister Simon Coveney deleting texts relating to the botched appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy.

Whether ministers delete messages varies by party, with Green ministers all explicitly stating they do not delete texts or emails.

Fianna Fáil ministers largely said they did not conduct Government business through text, while some Fine Gael ministers admitted on radio last week they deleted texts..

The Irish Independent asked the spokespersons for every senior Cabinet minister whether they deleted texts.

The three senior Green Party ministers – Catherine Martin, Eamon Ryan and Roderic O’Gorman – all said they did not delete texts.

A spokesperson for Minister Ryan said: “Eamon has no recollection of deleting texts or wiping data from his phone.”

Fianna Fáil’s Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, Education Minister Norma Foley, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly all said they did not use text for Government business.

A spokesperson for Minister Donnelly said that his texts with officials, such as the chief medical officer, had not been deleted.

However, a spokesperson for Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath said “routine” texts that relate to meeting scheduling were not retained once the meeting had been recorded in the ministerial diary.

Some Fine Gael ministers revealed they would sometimes delete texts.

Read More

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that “sometimes” he deleted texts if “I’ve dealt with them quickly”.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said he did not “routinely” delete texts. This approach was echoed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said she did not do Government business via text.

Last week, Simon Coveney said he deleted items on his phone regularly.

“I think it’s prudent that I would clear my phone on a regular basis rather than allowing a whole load of issues that have moved on, to be sitting on my phone.

“I expect others do the same,” the minister added.

He is set to face the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee again this week for further questioning after he told the committee last week of his deletion of the texts.

It led to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar releasing text messages between himself, Minister Coveney and Ms Zappone.

James Lawless, a Kildare TD and member of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, said his party leader, Micheál Martin, must put an end to the ongoing row over the failed appointment of Ms Zappone.

“I think the Taoiseach does need to stamp his authority on this,” he said on Newstalk.

He described the controversy as a “Fine Gael mess” and said: “It’s really unedifying and the Taoiseach needs to nip it in the bud right now.”

Earlier this week, former minister Barry Cowen, who was sacked from the Government over a historic drink-driving offence, suggested preferential treatment was being given to Fine Gael Cabinet ministers – a perception he said was causing frustration in party ranks.

Mr Lawless said he would be asking Mr Coveney about his admission that he had deleted text messages and his explanation that his phone had been hacked in 2020.

He also said the affair also raised concerns about the wider Government attitude to cyber security and freedom of information.

The Government remains under pressure over the controversy surrounding the abandoned appointment of Ms Zappone as UN special envoy on freedom of expression, and the subsequent fallout over an event at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

The former children’s minister stepped back from the position after a storm arose around the manner of her appointment to the role.

On Saturday, Mr Martin promised that “comprehensive” information would soon be released that will clear up the remaining questions.

Speaking in Cork, the Taoiseach said he expected Mr Coveney’s appearance before the committee tomorrow would provide “clarity”.

Opposition parties have been highly critical of the Government over the issue.

Sinn Féin has called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to publish all documents related to Ms Zappone’s appointment.