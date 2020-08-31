Coalition may 'gamble' and propose just Coveney for EU post

The three Government leaders will meet today to decide if it is worth the gamble of ignoring the EU Commission President's request to send the name of a female and male nominee to replace Phil Hogan at the EU Commission.

The three Coalition leaders are pondering the prospect of sending just one name - that of Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney - and hoping his credentials are good enough to deliver a post with political influence.

But the high-risk move could lead to EU President Ursula von der Leyen giving the Irish nominee a very low-key portfolio, diminishing Ireland's influence in Brussels at a crucial time just as a major Brexit crisis looms.

Senior sources in Brussels and Dublin have signalled there is very little chance of Ireland keeping the pivotal portfolio of trade commissioner held by Mr Hogan up to his resignation.

Sources in Dublin said the battle for Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his Coalition colleagues will be to secure a post of influence and political heft to maintain Ireland's influence in Brussels.

All 27 member states have a nominee on the Commission - but there are fewer than a dozen jobs of real significance with either a budget and/or direct powers in sectors over which the EU has jurisdiction.

Two senior political sources last night said the Taoiseach, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Éamon Ryan had yet to decide whether to go with just one name. While there were contacts between the three over the weekend, it is understood the decision was deferred until a pre-cabinet meeting of the trio this evening.

"It is hoped a nomination can be made at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to ensure an appointment can be made in Brussels as soon as possible," one source told the Irish Independent.

Mr Coveney has maintained a strict silence around the prospects of his move to Brussels and his officials did not return calls yesterday.

It is known that the former Tánaiste is interested and he has impressive EU credentials, being well known in Brussels as a former MEP, former successful chairman of farm budget talks, and since June 2017 as Foreign Affairs Minister dealing with Brexit.

But yesterday, another frontrunner for the post, Fine MEP Mairead McGuinness, pointed to significant comments from Ms von der Leyen last Thursday.

"As in the past, I will invite the Irish Government to propose a woman and a man," the EU president said.

Ms von der Leyen also reminded Ireland that ultimately it is her role to decide who gets what job.

"At a later stage, I will decide on the final allocation of portfolios in the college of commissioners," she added.

Ms McGuinness, an MEP since 2004 and now senior vice-president at the European Parliament, made it clear she is interested in the job. She also spoke of her previous contacts with Ms von der Leyen since the former German defence minister took over in Brussels in December.

But Government sources pointed out there was no obligation in EU law for Ireland to send two names - and absolutely no reason to insist Ireland nominate a woman.

Against that, Brussels diplomats argued that the EU Commission was already not impressed by Ireland being the focus of controversy last week, concerning one of the biggest challenges currently facing Europe.

The third contender is another former Tánaiste and - like Ms McGuinness - now also a member of the European Parliament, Frances Fitzgerald.

