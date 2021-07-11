| 14°C Dublin

Coalition at war on right to build one-off houses 

Greens say homes in middle of nowhere are a waste of public resources and cause isolation

Hugh O'Connell

A fresh Coalition split has emerged over Fine Gael’s desire to continue to allow one-off housing to be built across the country as part of the Government’s response to the housing crisis — a policy position opposed by the Greens.

Peter Burke, Junior Planning Minister, has staunchly defended the right of people to build one-off houses in rural areas as official figures show an average of 4,500 single dwellings have been built in Ireland every year for the past five years.

“Rural housing has consistently accounted for 25pc of our annual housing output and 5,000 new homes per annum in recent years, but some will assert that it’s an endangered commodity, an argument which has emotive roots,” Mr Burke, a Fine Gael TD, writes in today’s Sunday Independent.

