Coalition at war on right to build one-off houses 

A fresh Coalition split has emerged over Fine Gael’s desire to continue to allow one-off housing to be built across the country as part of the Government’s response to the housing crisis — a policy position opposed by the Greens.

Peter Burke, Junior Planning Minister, has staunchly defended the right of people to build one-off houses in rural areas as official figures show an average of 4,500 single dwellings have been built in Ireland every year for the past five years.

“Rural housing has consistently accounted for 25pc of our annual housing output and 5,000 new homes per annum in recent years, but some will assert that it’s an endangered commodity, an argument which has emotive roots,” Mr Burke, a Fine Gael TD, writes in today’s Sunday Independent.

“As someone from a rural constituency and raised on a family farm, I want to put on the record that the Government recognises the importance of rural housing and its value both to our supply and to sustaining rural communities.”

Mr Burke’s position that one-off housing should continue to account for a significant amount of housing to be delivered over the coming years puts him at odds with coalition colleagues in the Green Party.

His fellow Junior Minister in the Department of Housing, the Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan, has been heavily critical of single dwellings in the past.

Mr Noonan has previously described one-off housing as a “fundamentally flawed policy” and a “ticking time bomb of rural isolation”.

He believes that allowing for such developments makes it extremely expensive for local authorities and other agencies to provide roads, waste collections services, groundwater pollution, electricity, lighting, postal services and broadband.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent this weekend, Mr Noonan said he sees a “diminishing role” for one-off housing over time.

Meanwhile, Mr Burke writes this weekend that the majority of the State’s 31 local authorities have to more than double their housing output every year over the next six years in order to meet Government targets.

Figures showing average annual housing completions in each local authority area between 2017 and 2020 reveal Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick will need to increase their number of annual average house completions by 250pc over the next six years.

The number of housing completions in Sligo needs to increase by 444pc and in Longford by 386pc to meet targets set down by the Coalition, with only Meath not requiring any increase in the coming years based on its housing output since 2017.

“Almost every single one of our local authorities must increase housing output, and 22 out of 31 local authorities have to increase their housing output by more than 100pc per annum over the next six years. They must double what they have been delivering in recent years and provide enough zoned land to do so,” Mr Burke writes.

Mr Noonan said there cannot be continued expansion of one-off housing and said the focus should be on building capacity within existing housing stock and “unlocking the potential” of towns and villages by making it attractive for families to live there.

“We would be of the view that we need to build capacity in towns and villages where there is already infrastructure and access to public transport,” Mr Noonan said.

“One-off housing will create a really challenging future in terms of older people and isolation. It creates all sorts of challenges for local authorities, even down to collection of waste and postal services. We really need to focus on clustering houses if we are really focused on town centres first.

“I would certainly be of the view that we can’t have both — we can’t have a continued expansion of one-off rural housing and have ambitions to build capacity in towns and villages.”

Mr Burke is leading the Town Centres First plan to encourage people to live in smaller towns and villages by making greater use of derelict lands and buildings across the country.

But he has insisted there has been no change in policy on rural housing.

“I expect it to continue to play a vital role in the accommodation of our people for years to come, and nothing I have seen or heard in Custom House over the past year has negatively affected my outlook on this,” he writes, referring to the base of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Figures provided to this newspaper show there were 22,500 single dwellings built in Ireland between 2016 and 2020, with permission granted for nearly 26,000 over the same period.

This amounts to on average 28 one-off houses per 1,000 people aged 25 to 39 in Ireland, according to CSO data.

A breakdown by local authority area shows striking regional variations. Cork county accounted for 2,628 single dwelling completions between 2016 and 2020, the most of any local authority area.

There were 1,954 in the Galway county local authority area in the same period, 1,423 in Donegal, 1,327 in Meath, 1,219 in Wexford, 1,142 in Mayo, and 1,053 in Kerry.

By contrast, over the last five years there were just over 1,000 one-off houses in all built across the five local authority areas of Cork city, South Dublin, Longford, Leitrim and Galway city. In the latter there were only 100 single dwellings built between 2016 and 2020.