Co Down businessman donated £100k to Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign as he was ‘horrified’ by Liz Truss’ policies

A Co Down businessman donated a fortune to Rishi Sunak as he could not bear Liz Truss’ policies.

Rathfriland-born engineering boss Chris Rea (68) gave £100,000 to the new Prime Minister for his Conservative leadership campaign fund.

The long-time Tory donor, who runs manufacturing firm Aesseal, said he chose to donate to Mr Sunak as he was “horrified at the prospect of Liz Truss actually implementing her promises as I am numerate and it was clear to me that it would be bad for the UK”.

He added Mr Sunak did not solicit the donation, but said he was invited to a “thank you dinner in London” after Sunak lost initially to Truss.

Mr Rea insisted there had not been and “never will be” any conversations with Mr Sunak “about any policies that will benefit me personally or Aesseal”.

He gave £50,000 to Sunak on July 28, followed by another £50,000 on August 9, according to the Prime Minister’s list of donors on the register of MPs’ interests.

Mr Rea is a long time donor to the Conservatives, including giving £25,000 in 2008 and £100,000 during the 2010 election campaign.

Ms Truss’ policies that struck fear into the businessman included her championing of “trickle-down economics” that have left Britain teetering on the brink of recession.

Her tax-cutting spree sparked a run on the pound, a markets meltdown and soaring mortgage interest rates — leading to Sunak taking her place after Ms Truss’ shortest premiership in British history of 45 days.

Mr Rea’s Aesseal manufacturing company has a net worth of almost £44million and he is a regular on the Sunday Times Rich List.

The company manufactures mechanical seals from a plant in Lisburn and started in Rotherham in 1981 with five staff, but today has nearly 1,300 employees.

He was made a CBE and began working at the age of 11, picking potatoes and manning petrol pumps in his native Co Down.

The businessman later moved to South Yorkshire and joined seal manufacturer AES, taking control in 1979 when it was crippled by debt.

Mr Rea’s stake in Aesseal has been said to be worth around £200million.

His donation to Mr Sunak’s Conservative party leadership bid was part of donations totalling almost £500,000 by City figures including a multibillionaire hedge fund manager, a spread betting tycoon and a close friend and policy adviser who masterminded his campaign.

Mr Sunak (42), who together with his wife, has a £730million fortune, and received a total of £458,570 in donations as well as gifted office space and the use of a private jet for his failed, but then successful, attempt to lead the Conservative party and become Prime Minister.

He received more money than any of the other contenders in the race, ahead of Ms Truss who collected £424,000.

The donations were far more than the £300,000 spending limit put in place by the Conservative party for leadership campaign spends.

Former Tory party treasurer Lord Farmer — a leading Brexiteer, hedge fund boss and metals trading multimillionaire known as ‘Mr Copper’ donated £38,470.

It included “use of a plane during my campaign for leadership of the Conservative party” according to Mr Sunak.

Political advisor Eleanor Shawcross, a policy adviser who helped run Mr Sunak’s campaign from Dean Trench Street in Westminster gave him £20,000.

She is expected to get the job of head of the No 10 policy unit or possibly chief of staff.

Her donation was lodged in her married name of Eleanor Wolfson, as she is married to Simon Wolfson, the next chief executive who has given hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Tories and got a peerage in 2010.

She is also the daughter of William Shawcross, an author of books on the royal family and former chair of the Charity Commission.