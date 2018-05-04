A Belfast City councillor has been reported to a local Government watchdog over a "racist, sectarian and offensive" tweet.

'C'mon Paddy, EU can leave too' - Councillor slammed for 'racist' famine tweet

Independent councillor Jolene Bunting, who has previously caused controversy by associating with and supporting far-right group Britain First, posted the tweet yesterday afternoon.

The bizarre image featured two frogs, one wearing a Union Jack T-shirt and the other wearing an Irish tricolour. The frog in the Irish flag is crying, holding a pint of Guinness and wearing a hat that reads: "Please be patient I have famine."

Accompanying the picture is the line: "C'mon Paddy, EU can leave too". The cartoon frog in the picture, known as "Pepe", was adopted a number of years ago by far-right social media trolls to target, among others, autistic children.

Sinn Fein council group leader Deirdre Hargey said she has lodged formal complaints with the Local Government Commissioner for Standards (LGCS) and Belfast City Council over the tweet, which she branded "racist, sectarian and offensive". Alliance councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown also filed a complaint with the LGCS, calling the tweet "not only crass but racist and sectarian".

