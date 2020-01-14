AN ONLINE video used by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to kick-off his election campaign has been removed from his Twitter profile after it featured RTÉ News footage without permission.

'Clip has been re-edited' - Varadkar removes election video that used RTÉ News footage without permission

Earlier today Mr Varadkar used the video to showcase his time as Taoiseach.

It opened with international news broadcasters saying his name and a caption that claims he "secured a deal to protect Ireland's interests" in the Brexit talks.

It also included RTÉ News footage featuring news reader Eileen Dunne which was posted without the broadcaster's permission.

RTÉ this evening told Independent.ie: "RTÉ has previously advised political parties and groups that we object to our staff being used in the context of partisan political broadcasts whether in social media or other channels."

A Fine Gael spokesman said the issue was as a result of a "technical oversight".

He added: "Our production company previously attempted to contact RTE several times regarding use of this footage.

"The two second clip has been re-edited," he added.

The video focused on Mr Varadkar and highlights falls in unemployment during Fine Gael's time in office and the party's promised income tax cuts.

It also included a clip of Mr Varadkar on the Late Late Show in 2018 saying 20,000 homes were built that year while conceding "it's not enough".

The video highlighted the government's Rebuilding Ireland plan and also referenced the same-sex marriage and abortion referendums.

It included a line from Mr Varadkar's speech the day he was elected Fine Gael leader when he said: "I think if my election has shown anything if is that prejudice has no hold on this republic."

Online Editors