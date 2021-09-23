Climate change putting the world's security at risk, Taoiseach tells UN Security Council

CLIMATE change is putting the world’s collective security at risk, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned in an address to the UN Security Council.

In a stark message to the UNSC's 15 members during a debate on climate and security in New York on Thursday, Mr Martin said a “concerted multilateral response to climate change involving all the organs of the UN is urgently needed”.

The Taoiseach called for support for a resolution that would require the council to consider the impact of climate change on global security, but despite broad support from 12 of the 15 members of the council there was hostility from China, Russia and India.

Russia poured scorn on the idea, saying it would be “counterproductive” and would duplicate the work of the main climate bodies of the UN.

Russia’s representative said the move was “liable to artificially simplify the approach to the situation“ and cited an old saying from his country: “too many cooks spoil the broth.”

India’s speaker Reenat Sandhu, the Secretary West at the Ministry of External Affairs, told members that the Paris Agreement and the UN framework convention on climate change were there to "holistically" address climate change.

Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said it would be “inappropriate” for the council to replace collective decision making by the international community.

Speaking in his capacity as president of the council, the Taoiseach said a failure by the UNSC to use the mandate and tools at its disposal to “respond to the reality that climate change is exacerbating conflict globally” would be an “abdication of our responsibility”.

Mr Martin made history by becoming the first ever taoiseach to address the UNSC as part of Ireland’s holding of the rotating presidency of the council.

The climate and security initiative is also being pushed by Niger which co-chairs an informal expert group of UNSC members that convened last year.

The proposal received broad support from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who spoke of the need for “immediate, bold actions” to build climate resilience.

Last year the Trump administration blocked a similar effort by Germany, but the Biden administration has signalled strong support for climate action measures.

In his opening address to the council, Mr Martin said: “The impact of climate change is global and our collective security is at risk. We have seen how climate change is already contributing to conflict in many parts of the world.

“Indeed this Council has already acknowledged this, by addressing the adverse effects of climate change in the mandates of many peacekeeping operations.

“From the Sahel to Iraq, this Council has recognised that climate change is one of the factors driving conflict and fragility. Around Lake Chad, the combination of conflict and the impact of climate change has led to violence between communities.

“In the Horn of Africa, repeated droughts are undermining coping capacities among communities and disrupting livelihoods. Armed groups have been able to exploit these precarious conditions for recruitment purposes. The need for action is clear.”

On a practical level Mr Martin called for the council to invite the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to submit a periodic report to the council on how climate change is threatening the maintenance of international peace and security.

He also called for backing for a move to appoint a special representative for climate-related security risks to build awareness and promote greater coherence.

“These actions are just the beginning of what is necessary for the Council to begin to fulfil its obligations,” Mr Martin said.

Several speakers called for the appointment of a UN special envoy for climate and security.