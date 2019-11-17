Clifford-Lee wanted to 'force-feed burgers' to 'skinny' Kate Middleton
Fianna Fail senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee said she would like to get the Duchess of Cambridge "s**tfaced" and "force-feed her a few burgers" because she is "too skinny".
Clifford-Lee made the comment on Twitter when she was a member of Fianna Fail's ard comhairle.
Clifford-Lee also called now deceased Independent TD Peter Mathews as a "smug p***k" in 2011 soon after he was elected to the Dail.
Around the same time, the Dublin Fingal by-election candidate described an "independent from Wicklow" as "an unfortunate looking poor chap" and said she hoped "he wears factor 50".
Fianna Fail did not respond when asked if Clifford-Lee was referring to her party colleague Stephen Donnelly who at the time was Independent TD for Wicklow.
Last week, the party's Seanad spokesperson on justice and equality met Pavee Point representatives after it emerged she used derogatory terms about members of the Travelling community in online posts.
The Traveller organisation said they accepted Lorraine Clifford-Lee's apology after the meeting.
The senator also came under fire for describing a night club in her constituency as a "sluts' venue" and calling reality TV star Kim Kardashian "fat arse Kardashian".
In 2012, while discussing the Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) on Twitter, Clifford-Lee wrote: "I'd go for a drink with Kate, get her s***faced and force feed her a few burgers. I worry about her weight. Too skinny."
In a 2014 interview, Clifford-Lee complained about abuse she received about her appearance while campaigning for a seat on Fingal County council.
"I don't think a man's appearance, a man's family status would be subject to any of this kind of vile abuse. It's this kind of rubbish that puts women off from putting themselves forward," she told TheJournal.ie website.
The senator has also criticised Seanad colleagues for what she described as "gendered" and "misogynistic" language. Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin decided Clifford-Lee would not be sanctioned for the comments and canvassed with her in Dublin Fingal last week.
