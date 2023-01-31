Claims of nursing home conspiracy to deny refunds ‘far-fetched,’ says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

The Taoiseach has said it is “far-fetched” to suggest there was a wide-ranging State conspiracy to deny ordinary citizens their rights.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil it was being represented that successive governments, ministers, law officers and civil servants all conspired to deny people refunds that they deserved.

“That is as far-fetched as it sounds. That is not what happened,” the Taoiseach said.

Some leaked papersand the reaction to them had created “a false impression”, he said.

The Attorney General has now been asked to present a report and documents to Cabinet next week, he said, and these document would be published in full.

The posture struck in response to claims had been “a legitimate legal strategy by Government”, he added.

Governments had a duty to defend the health budget, he said, and to make sure it was spent on health treatments. It was still not the case that medical card holders were entitled to care in private nursing homes, he said.

A limited number of individual cases were settled over the course of 10 years – where there were complicating factors, Mr Varadkar said.

“No case ever proceeded to a hearing. And if it had, the State would have defended its position and had bona-fide defences prepared.”

In the case of public nursing home charges, a scheme was put in place and €485m paid to former residents and their families, he said.

This sum was considerably less than the estimate of €5bn put under potential liability in 2011 by the Department of Health,

he added, appearing to cast doubt on suggestions that there could be a liability for private nursing homes running to another €7bn.

“It was made very clear at the time that this (recompense) would not extend to people who were in private nursing homes,” Mr Varadkar said, adding: “This is not a current issue.”

I don't specifically know if I was asked to sign off on it being continued. but if I had been, I would have

He said he must have been briefed on the State’s legal strategy when he was health minister from 2014 to 2016. “Ministers that went before me and after me were briefed on it, so I must have been as well,” he said.

“But I can't tell you when, I can’t tell you by whom, in what depth or detail, or whether it was written or verbal.

“I don't have any access to documents from the period, but I have sought them.

“What I can say is that the policy and strategy was devised and agreed prior to me becoming minister for health.”

He added: “I don't specifically know if I was asked to sign off on it being continued. but if I had been, I would have.”

“This was a sound policy approach and a legitimate legal strategy by the Government at the time and all ministers from 2005 onwards. They at all times, acted in good faith, in the public interest, in accordance with official advice, and in accordance with legal advice from the Attorney General.”

But Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that despite “consistent, repeated legal advice”, these charges were illegal and governments had continued “to force vulnerable people to pay up.”

This had created real financial hardship and pushed many into poverty as they struggle to afford the charges, she said.

There was “a secret, calculated legal strategy to stop those who were illegally charged from getting their money back”, Ms McDonald alleged under Dáil privilege.

But instead of the State owning up to this horrendous treatment of elderly citizens, successive governments have pursued a “heartless” legal and political strategy to exhaust the ability of people to fund their legal challenges.

They had then to settle for significantly reduced awards, while the matter was kept hush-hush. “Governments did this knowing it hit the least well-off,” she added.

“We're talking about pensioners left on a weekly pittance after paying the charges for their loved one’s care.

“Elderly people pushed to the breadline – all in a desperate scramble to pay charges that were illegal – and that Government knew to be illegal.”