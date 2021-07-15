Claim judge abused power by pursuing sexual relationship with vulnerable woman who appeared in his court

A judge, who is now retired, abused his position by pursuing a sexual relationship with a woman who appeared in his court seeking a protection order, the Dáil has heard.

The allegation was made by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who said the woman subsequently made complaints to An Garda Síochána and the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) but “got no justice”.

The claims were outlined during questions for Taoiseach Michéal Martin on justice and policing issues on Wednesday.

Mr Murphy said he spoke to the woman last week and described her as “the victim of a blatant and gross abuse of power.”

The TD told the Dáil: “She was in court seeking a protection order and was under immense stress. After the court case the Kerry judge, who is now retired and who I will not name, contacted her.

“He texted her and called her persistently. He told her she was beautiful and that she should not tell anyone else about the contact he was having with her. He pressured her to meet up with him.

“When she met up with him out of fear it became very clear that he was not interested in anything to do with the case but in pursuing a sexual relationship. “She was afraid. She managed to cut off all contact with him but it was a very clear abuse of power.”

The woman involved subsequently made a complaint to gardaí but no charges followed. She then complained about the investigation to GSOC but her complaint was not upheld.

“She pursued all the avenues for justice that were open to her. She wrote letters to senior judges, she went to the Garda, and she went to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, GSOC, but she got no justice,” said Mr Murphy.

He asked the Taoiseach what was being done to ensure abuse of power of the sort he described could not happen again.

“Where is someone who perceives that there has been a significant issue of misconduct by a member of the judiciary meant to go to get that issue resolved?” Mr Murphy asked.

Mr Martin said what Mr Murphy had articulated “would represent a shocking abuse of power”.

The Taoiseach said he did not know the background to the story and asked if Mr Murphy could share it with him.

“The Garda has dedicated units within counties to deal with situations like this,” said Mr Martin.

“It is clear to me that there are avenues for people to deal with the abuse of power. One of the issues in the country is that the existing authorities and agencies should deal with this robustly and clearly.”