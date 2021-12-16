Civil servant Robert Watt refuses to answer if he has now accepted previously waived €81,000 pay rise

A top civil servant embroiled in controversy over an “ad hoc” salary increase earlier this year has flatly refused to answer if he has now accepted the increase.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, secretary general at the department of health Robert Watt declined to answer questions on his salary.

He faced criticism for receiving a pay increase of €81,000 after he switched from his role as a secretary general at the department of public expenditure and reform to the department of health, to total €292,000.

However, he later said in a statement that he would waive the pay increase until the economy begins to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

His salary increase was branded as "ad hoc" by the Oireachtas Finance committee.

When asked this afternoon by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy if he has now accepted his pay increase, Mr Watt refused to answer, saying that he was asked to appear before the committee to talk about other topics.

“I was asked to come here today to talk about vote 38 of the appropriations account 2020 and related matters, the Chair alluded to two other matters in relation to that, the nursing home value for money review which we’ve looked at and the children’s hospital.

“I’m here to answer questions about those matters.”

Chair of the committee Brian Stanley then asked Mr Watt to answer “if he’s happy enough”.

Mr Watt then questioned if the question was allowed “to stand”.

“I wasn’t brought here to talk about these matters.

“Your standing orders, I think, are very clear about these matters now, about what I am allowed to be asked and what I am not allowed to be asked,” he fired back.

“So I’m not answering the question, no, I’ve commented on this before and I’ve no further comment to make on it.”

Mr Stanley said that he could not “compel” Mr Watt to answer the question as the topic was not indicated on the invitation.

Deputy Carthy’s party colleague Imelda Munster later called his salary increase a “touchy subject”, to which a clearly annoyed Mr Watt replied: “I’m here to answer questions, I’m here to do my duty, with all due respect, I’m here to answer questions.”

Mr Watt also came under fire by independent TD Verona Murphy earlier in the session, who was demanding that cost estimates for the National Children’s Hospital to be published.

Mr Watt said that “commercial sensitivities” were at play and that publishing the report would put these at risk.

Deputy Murphy said that she “resents” the “aspersion” that members of the committee “might reveal” confidential figures.

“I think you have some neck to come in here and make that allegation,” she said.