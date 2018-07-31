Ó Cúiv 'mischief making' done to 'rattle' Martin

Former Fianna Fáil minister Éamon Ó Cuív's bid for an Áras nomination is being viewed as an attempt "to rattle" an already embattled Micheál Martin by the party hierarchy.

The Galway West TD sat quietly at a recent meeting of TDs where it was decided that they would back President Michael D Higgins for a second term.

However, a councillor who is part of 'Team Ó Cuív' has now written to Fianna Fáil councillors saying they do not have to live by the Leinster House diktat.

Cllr Ollie Crowe urged local authority members to back Mr Ó Cuív as a "strong advocate for rural Ireland and a promoter of our native language".

It has long been suspected Mr Ó Cuív is enthusiastic about a run for the office that was once held by his grandfather and Fianna Fáil founder Éamon de Valera.

Cllr Crowe claims to be acting with approval from the TD - but Mr Ó Cuív was uncontactable throughout yesterday.

He was once Mr Martin's deputy leader but in recent years has regularly criticised the direction the party is being taken.

A Fianna Fáil spokesman said the party's approach to the presidential election had been "agreed unanimously" before the Dáil's summer recess.

"The only body with the authority and ability to nominate a Fianna Fáil candidate for the presidential election is the Parliamentary Party," he said.

This means that even if Mr Ó Cuív were to win the support of four local authorities, he will still not be in a position to run as a Fianna Fáil candidate.

It is understood he would be unlikely to run as an Independent.

Fianna Fáil sources regard the letter sent by Cllr Crowe as "mischief making" at a time when Mr Martin is already battling bad press on the back of opinion polls.

In the letter, Cllr Crowe says the party has "a duty" to put forward a candidate for the highest office in the country, adding "sitting on the sidelines is simply not a suitable or appropriate option".

"The lack of consultation with representatives and members of the party in making this decision [to back Mr Higgins] was an error but it is not one we need to live with," he said.

He describes the role of president as representing Ireland "effectively" and ensuring all legislation is constitutional, concluding that there is "no candidate in our party more qualified and capable of fulfilling these duties than Éamon".

