Citizens’ Assembly backs Boris-style directly elected mayor for Dublin

London Mayor Boris Johnson joins dancers for a photocall to promote the Notting Hill Carnival at City Hall in London in 2011

The Citizens’ Assembly has voted in favour of a powerful directly elected mayor for Dublin, with wide-ranging powers in areas ranging from housing to healthcare, transport to environment.

A series of ballots held today paves the way for the people of Dublin to directly elect a mayor capable of pushing through transformational initiatives in the capital city, such as London’s Sadiq Khan or Boris Johnson and Paris's Anne Hidalgo.

The assembly was established to consider constitutional changes and previously considered matters including abortion and the environment.

The 99 citizen members are chosen from the public, and after hearing presentations from experts and politicians from other cities they voted on a series of motions put to them.

The Citizens’ Assembly on a directly elected mayor for Dublin concluded its final plenary meeting at Dublin Castle this afternoon and afterwards voted in favour of a directly elected mayor for Dublin.

Responsibility for housing, homelessness, community healthcare, transport, the environment and emergency services were among the 15 areas recommended to be devolved immediately to a new mayor, with six further areas including policing, water and education recommended to be devolved after five to ten years.

The members also supported holding a referendum on creating the office of directly elected mayor before it is established, and recommended new local government structures that would be needed.

A full report and recommendations from the assembly will be prepared and sent to the Oireachtas for consideration.

Currently, each Dublin local authority area has a mayor chosen from among elected councillors, but there is no mayor directly elected directly by the public as there is in London.

In 2019, pilot votes were held in Cork, Limerick and Waterford on whether to introduce a directly elected mayor, but only Limerick voted in favour, with legislation allowing the first mayor to be elected in Limerick expected to be ready in time for next year.

Speaking at the conclusion of today’s meeting, the chairman of the Dublin Assembly, former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin, said: “I would like to thank all the members of the Assembly who have given up their time and their weekends since we began our work in April for their commitment, work, and passion to serve the great city and county of Dublin.

“They have thoroughly interrogated and understood our terms of reference to recommend what type of Directly Elected Mayor is appropriate for Dublin. In doing so they have voted to create a powerful and substantial figurehead to lead, represent and be accountable for our capital city, similar to other major international cities.

“The members of the Assembly have spoken loud and clear on local government reform. Their recommendations will represent a major change in how our city is run and will, I believe, transform Dublin for the better.

“This Citizens’ Assembly truly was ‘An Tionol Saoranach’ - a Gathering of Free People. These people, who truly love Dublin, have given their time and effort into this Assembly in order to make this city and county the best possible place to live, work, and raise a family. We are now preparing our formal report and I look forward to engaging with the Houses of Oireachtas on the timely implementation of the recommendations”.

Over five ballots today, the assembly voted to devolve 21 areas of responsibility to a directly elected mayor.

It voted: