Churches and other places of worship to reopen to the public from next month, Taoiseach tells faith leaders in letter

CHURCHES and other places of worship will reopen to the public from next month, the Taoiseach has told faith leaders in a letter sent this evening.

Micheál Martin told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party he had send the reassurance after being tackled about the issue by backbenchers.

They were echoing an impassioned plea from a former minister earlier in the Dáil.

Seán Canney, now an Independent TD, told Mr Martin that churches were “safer than supermarkets”, which have remained open all through the pandemic.

Read More

He said many Church leaders consider it a breach of trust that holding unauthorised services had been added to a regulation against illegal gatherings, punishable by a large fine.

The Taoiseach replied that it was a general legal precaution and the Government was not “anti-religious” in any way. The only motivation was to protect public health and save lives.

Mr Canney said: “I know a lot of people in my constituency for whom it was part of their daily routine, especially the retired, to go to Mass daily.

"They would have probably 20 or 30 people there, it was part of their socialisation, and they went probably for a cup of coffee some days.”

He added: “I think a church is a hell of a lot safer place to go to Mass, where you have social distancing than actually going to a supermarket.

“The churches were closed again after Christmas. People are longing to get back to public worship, to receive the sacraments, and to do it in a way that complies with restrictions and with social distancing.”

Mr Martin replied that he regarded religious worship as “a very fundamental right in any democratic society”.

“In ordinary times would not apply such restrictions on people, but a global pandemic is such a context."

The Government was increasing the numbers allowed to attend funerals to 25 from next Monday, which was still very difficult for families who have suffered bereavement, he said, adding that it was one of the worst aspects of Covid-19.

“But I think it needs to be said very loud and clear. The only motivation of Government is to protect life and to protect people from severe illness.

“There is no other motivation. The Government isn’t anti-religious and not out to suppress religious worship. Any suggestions to the contrary is deeply offensive and wrong and unfair.”

The regulation to punish illegal religious gatherings was one that “covers all indoor gatherings, which internationally have proven to be responsible for a lot of spread of infecton”.

But he added: “We will be looking at this situation next week.”

Mr Canney said categorising religion with the opening of museums was “a bit off” and that religious ceremonies played a vital role in society.

Read More

Online Editors