Church services could resume next month 

The resumption of Masses and other church services and forms of communal worship is being reviewed by Government for resumption next month.

It is hoped that faith can be practised in groups in sacred places in May, but on a “phased basis” that will come with restrictions and milestones for further restoration.

The confirmation came from a Government spokesman after the Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with all-island Christian church leaders, although the issue of Covid closures was not raised at the meeting — which was about the situation in Northern Ireland and social cohesion once the pandemic eases.

A statement afterwards said the virus had posed challenges for all citizens in terms of their mental health and wellbeing — and specifically recognised “the importance of faith to the spiritual and mental well-being of many people and communities.”

It said the Taoiseach and senior clergy “look forward to the time when church services and other in-person activities can resume.”

Among those who attended were Eamon Martin, Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland, and his Church of Ireland counterpart, John McDowell.

David Bruce, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Tom McKnight, President of the Methodist Church, and Ivan Patterson, President of the Irish Council of Churches, also attended.

The Taoiseach praised the clergymen for their ongoing contribution to peace building, and recognised the work the churches undertake on an ongoing and daily basis at community levels in Northern Ireland.

The two parties expressed a “shared and grave concern” at recent incidents of violence on the streets in Northern Ireland.

While the causes of the recent violence are complex, it is essential that calm, measured and positive leadership be exercised at every level for all the people of Northern Ireland, they said.

The Taoiseach and church leaders discussed the complexities and sensitivities around implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They re-avowed the commitment to uphold the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts and the need for the protocol to disrupt life in Northern Ireland as little as possible.

The Taoiseach and faith leaders also recognised the 1921 centenaries — including the centenary early next month of the setting-up of Northern Ireland as “profoundly important and sensitive moments.”

They called for engaging with the shared history of these islands and agreed that it would be important to promote a sensitive, inclusive and respectful approach in the marking of those centenaries still to come.

Micheál Martin stressed the importance, as we plot a pathway through recovery and beyond, of the need to move beyond uniquely economic measures in gauging progress to a more holistic approach, which encompasses people’s quality of life.

