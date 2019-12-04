Christmas election avoided as Housing Minister scrapes through Dáil vote

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's Government scraped through a Dáil vote of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy with the support of a handful of Independent TDs.

Opposition TDs were scathing in their criticism of Fine Gael's record on tackling the housing crisis, amid homeless figures topping 10,500 for the first time.

But a Christmas election has been averted and the minority Government will limp on, after the motion was defeated by 56 votes to 53, with 35 TDs abstaining.

Controversial independent TDs Michael Lowry and Noel Grealish backed the minister - and it was claimed during the debate that the pair amounted to a "rogues gallery" of TDs on whom the Government was relying to stay in power.

Former minister Denis Naughten also supported the Government in last night's vote.

The motion was tabled by the Social Democrats. Co-leader Catherine Murphy accused the Housing Minister of "utterly failing" in his job.

She said solving the housing crisis "requires a vision", as she told the minister: "I don't believe it's a vision you or your Fine Gael Government have."

Ms Murphy accused Fianna Fáil of "hot air" on housing ahead of Micheál Martin's party abstaining from the vote.

The minister defended his record and said: "I know all too well people are hurting... it's my determination as minister to... see them right at the end of this crisis."

He said the housing sector had been "broken" and pointed to how just 4,500 homes were built in 2013.

The minister also said that there were still two years to go into the Government's Rebuilding Ireland plan, but "already we have delivered 64,000 new places to live".

He said more social housing units would be built next year than had been built in two decades.

Mr Murphy said he was answerable in relation to the increase in the number of people in emergency accommodation, which stood at 10,514 in the latest figures from October.

But he said he was also answerable for the number of homeless people that had left homelessness since he took office in 2017.

Mr Varadkar, meanwhile, said the motion would not pass and claimed it was "a stunt to gain publicity".

"While 10,000 people are living in emergency accommodation tonight and that is terrible and shameful, let's not forget that we lifted 14,000 people out of homelessness and provided them with secure housing," he said.

Mr Varadkar added that Rebuilding Ireland got off to a slow start, but the Government was now making "real and measurable progress".

Rise TD Paul Murphy claimed the Housing Minister was relying on a "rogues gallery" to make it through the vote.

He branded Mr Lowry as a "liar and a convicted tax cheat" prompting a warning from Leas-Cheann Comhairle Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher "not to use unparliamentary language".

Mr Murphy also claimed the minister was relying on "a landlord who has used dog whistling of a racist kind" in an apparent a reference to Mr Grealish.

Mr Lowry later disputed Mr Murphy's remarks and said he wanted them to be withdrawn.

He claimed: "I am not a convicted tax cheat" and that "when I was brought to court the main charges were withdrawn".

Fianna Fáil criticised the Government's delivery in housing, but also sat on its hands when it came to the vote.

Shane Cassells claimed Fine Gael only offer "Wendy house solutions" and said the prospect of a general election next year would allow the people to decide on the Government's record.

Earlier, party leader Micheál Martin criticised the Social Democrats' motion, saying: "I don't think anyone was serious about there being a general election in and around Christmas Day."

Mr Martin repeated his position that April 12 was the "natural cut-off point" for the current Dáil.

He also said: "We believe that the likes of Eoghan Murphy and [Health Minister] Simon Harris should now go before the people. They should be accountable to the people. I don't want Eoghan Murphy getting off the hook through a parliamentary motion."

