Choice to retire from 65 ‘sign of a civilised society’, says Mary Lou McDonald

The Sinn Féin leader has said that raising employer PRSI by 4pc would allow the party to meet its commitment to restore the pension age to 65 years.

Speaking ahead of her party’s think-in today, Mary Lou MacDonald said it would cost €127 million to fund the restored pension age and that workers should have the right to choose when to retire. This was a “mark of a progressive and civilised society”, she said.

“If you’ve worked on factory floors, in manual jobs, in caring jobs by the time you reach the age of 65 you’ve paid your dues, you’ve paid your way and you have to have the option to retire with your pension. Equally so there has to be the option to continue working – so we don’t believe in this compulsory retirement for workers,” the Dublin Central TD told RTÉ radio.

“Our proposal is, over the course of a number of budgets, to bring employer PRSI up by about 4pc. That still means that we are well below the European average and in or about the global average,” she said, adding that the increase would not apply to self-employed people.

Deputy McDonald also called on the Government to publish the much-anticipated Commission on Pensions report so the conversation on pensions can proceed.

She added that her party is not considering rising PRSI for the self-employed at this time, nor would it consider means testing people for a state pension.

Her remarks come after independent.ie revealed that the Commission on the Future of Pensions is set to recommend that workers should require 40 years of PRSI contributions in order to qualify for the full State pension, up from ten years currently, which unions oppose.

It is also recommending delaying the increase of the pension age from 66 to 67 by ten years.

Ms McDonald called on the Government to use the forthcoming Budget to pump resources into Ireland's health service.

Ms McDonald said the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed faults in the Irish health service.

"I think this is all about capacity and resources in the system," she said.

"Everybody accepts that, because of the pandemic, a lot of the cracks were exposed."

She said the Government's target of increasing staff in the health service has not been reached.

"The Budget has to be the occasion at which the resources need to be pumped into the system," she said.

Ms McDonald also said the health service needs to "wean" itself off reliance on the private sector.

She said measures such as the National Treatment Purchase Fund are not the only way of getting care and treatment for patients stuck on waiting lists.

"The only way we can have a strong and sustainable health service is to invest in public medicine," she said.

Ms McDonald also linked Ireland's housing crisis and rising rents to the challenges facing the health service, saying that a successful recruitment drive for doctors, nurses and consultants requires a solution to the country's housing problems.

"If you return from Australia or Canada, the thing that is raised with me most often is where you actually live," she said.

"If you bring people home, they actually have to have a home."

In relation to the no-confidence motion tabled against Minister Simon Coveney over the Katherine Zappone appointment – which comes before the Dáil tomorrow - the Sinn Fein leader said her party had no choice but to challenge what she described as “crony politics”.

Deputy McDonald alleged that both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael engaged in a cover-up and said a blind eye cannot be turn to that.

“The issue is around the entire culture of Irish politics for over a century. As exemplified by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. They’ve run this place for 100 years. They believe that that is their right and entitlement and they believe that they are entitled to create a post, a position for one of their friends, their former colleagues [and] they got caught. They sought to cover-up their tracks. Are we prepared to look the other way and tolerate that kind of crony politics, no is the short answer,” she said.

Deputy McDonald, who now leads the biggest party in the state according to recent polling data, added that she believes there now is a public appetite for change.

She stopped short of definitively ruling out going into Government with either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael in the future but added that is the ideal scenario.

“The very best outcome from the next election is a Government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. That’s what we aim for. I would like Sinn Fein to be in Government, I would like us to lead Government and to demonstrate that things can be done differently.

“I think if you look at us and Fine Gael for example, the differences in approach, in policies and priorities are very wide. I think policy differences between us and the old political establishment are self-evident,” she added.