Chinese Embassy blasts concerns over Chinese-made CCTV cameras amid TD spying fears ‘an incredible conspiracy theory’

The Chinese Embassy has said concerns about the national security risk posed by CCTV cameras installed in Leinster House are an “incredible conspiracy theory”.

China’s embassy in Dublin hit back today after the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) called for the removal of Chinese-made surveillance cameras from the Houses of the Oireachtas over concerns that TDs and Senators are being spied upon.

“Those who made up this incredible conspiracy theory are kindly invited to invent another one, e.g., Irish-made whiskey, meat, milk......are reporting back to Ireland and pose massive national security risks to China. 1 € reward offered! NO LIMITS!,” the Chinese embassy in Ireland tweeted.

The ICCL wrote to the Oireachtas, the Office of Public Works (OPW) and political party leaders last Friday, seeking the urgent removal of all cameras manufactured by Chinese government backed company Hikvision.

The surveillance cameras were installed across the Irish parliamentary precinct several years ago, and concerns have previously been raised about the potential security risk as the company is controversial. As well as being backed by the Chinese state, it has been implicated in human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province.

Last week, the Australian government announced it planned to remove more than 900 Chinese-made security cameras from government buildings across the country amid a potential security risk.

Denmark, the UK and the US have already banned Hivision’s use and the European Parliament removed the company’s cameras from its buildings in 2021.

A Hikvision spokesperson said “it is categorically false to represent Hikvision as a threat to national security”.

They added: “Hikvision cameras are compliant with the applicable Irish laws and regulations and are subject to strict security requirements.

"Hikvision products are sold via distribution partners and the company does not have direct contact with the many public and private sector 'end-user' organisations that purchase our products."

The company said it has been engaging with governments globally “to clarify misunderstandings about the company and our business and address their concerns”.

The Office of Public Works said on Monday that “in light of the recent developments regarding CCTV” it will “continue to review best practice in collaboration with industry experts and implement any recommendations as necessary”.

The ICCL issued a further statement today saying it had written to the OPW and the Oireachtas seeking further details of the review and a commitment that Hikvision cameras would be removed from Leinster House in light of security and human rights concerns.

“The review must address how the OPW assesses questions of data protection, national security and human rights in its procurement processes,” the ICCL’s director Liam Herrick said.

Seanad Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer said the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission, of which he is a member, must reflect on the issues raised about the use of Hikvision cameras.

“The security of our national parliament is of huge importance and one we take seriously. Anything that may potentially compromise this must be investigated,” he said.

In 2019, Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless wrote to Leinster House’s head of security, seeking details on what security assessment was carried out prior to the installation of the cameras.