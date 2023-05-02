China ‘must use its influence to end Russia’s war on Ukraine’ – Tánaiste sets out Ireland’s stance on China

National security demands now go far beyond military defence to take in threats from pandemics, climate, human rights abuses, economic shocks, and cyber and hybrid attacks, Micheál Martin has told a conference on global insecurity.

The Foreign Affairs Minister held out the prospect of deepening Irish relations with China - but said China must rule out force in Ukraine and “call out” Russian aggression. He also said that Beijing must address allegations of human rights abuses within its territory as part of its international obligations.

The Tánaiste was delivering a landmark foreign policy speech at a conference in the Royal Irish Academy, in Dublin, on the theme of “Human Insecurity in an Unsettled World”.

Mr Martin repeated his utter condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stressing that while Ireland is militarily neutral, it is never politically or morally neutral. He said Ireland’s 100-year international engagement was shaped by historic experience of injustice, and will always be done via the United Nations and its charter.

The Tánaiste said Russia had flouted all UN rules and obligations, grossly violated international law, including potential war crimes. He said all these wrongs also emboldened others who want to advance via force rather than debate and law.

“Russia is counting on us growing tired, of looking away,” he said. But the 22,000 civilian deaths, the eight million Ukrainians forced to flee their country, and the five million people internally displaced in Ukraine, meant this could not happen.

Turning to Ireland’s deepening relations with China, he said it was a country of 1.4 billion people and the sum of trade between both countries was €34.5bn in 2021. Ireland wants trade, cultural and other links to continue – but was not naïve in its approach to all this.

Mr Martin rejected some commentators’ assessments of a “west-versus-the-rest” - with China facing off against the USA, and the European Union being squeezed between the two.

He said Ireland would anchor its approach to China within the European Union endorsing Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s approach.

The Tánaiste welcomed elements of China’s position paper on the Ukrainian war published in February. “However, the paper failed to call out Russia’s aggression. To date, China’s proposals for peace have not acknowledged that Russia started this war – and that it is Russia that can, and must, end it,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister noted Beijing-Moscow’s close links at present epitomised by a recent state visit by President Xi Jinping. He recalled China’s assurances to a fledgling Ukraine after the break-up of the USSR in 1991.

“I call on China to reflect on this commitment, and to use its considerable influence to end Russia’s war,” Mr Martin said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister endorsed the “one China” policy which effectively banned diplomatic relations with Taiwan. But he also stressed this did not mean economic, cultural and other links with Taiwan were ruled out.

Mr Martin also said that Ireland was always committed to human rights and he again expressed concerns about China’s human rights record. He noted a UN report last year on rights abuses against the Uyghur and other Muslim peoples upon which China had vetoed security council debate.

“Ireland’s message on human rights will remain consistent. Whether in relation to Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong or elsewhere – China has an obligation to act in a manner that ensures full respect for the rule of law,” he said.

“China, like every other UN member state, must comply with its human rights obligations,” the Tánaiste added.