Children’s Minister apologises on behalf of Government to people whose births were illegally registered

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has formally apologised on behalf of the Government to people whose births were illegally registered by the State.

Speaking in the Seanad, Mr O’Gorman said he can only imagine the “deep hurt and anguish” people experienced having learned their birth was illegally recorded because they had been adopted.

“The stigma experienced by unmarried mothers and their children was fundamentally wrong,” the minister said. “The shame was not theirs, it is ours and it remains our shame,” he added.

Mr O’Gorman said what happened to children whose births were illegally registered was a “historic wrong” which had “deep and enduring impacts”.

He outlined a number of measures the Government committed to implementing as part of a wide-range of policies aimed at addressing the trauma caused by the illegal registration of children put up for adoption.

“However, nothing in these measures can undo the past and fully right the wrongs that these people have experienced. I deeply regret the pain and distress that this has caused and, again, I offer my sincere apology as a minister of the Government, and on behalf of Government, for this,” he added.

The Birth Information and Tracing Bill which was being debated in the Seanad includes several provisions including legislation which will see people who were illegally registered given guaranteed access to information relating to their identity and the circumstances of their birth.

It will also allow people who have been affected by the scandal to continue to be legally recognised by the identity they wish should they want to maintain their current identity.

The legislation will also amended the Succession Act to address inheritance issues arising from illegal registrations. It also provides for counselling for anyone impacted by the historical issue.

A state tracing service will also be created to allow those affected contact family members.

It will also introduce a mechanism for adoption and other relevant records to be safeguarded and transferred to the Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI).