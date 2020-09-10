Children eating gummy bears and chocolate 'laced with cannabis', claims Fine Gael TD

A FINE Gael TD has claimed that children in her constituency are eating gummy bears and chocolate laced with cannabis.

Dublin Mid-West deputy Emer Higgins said parents in her constituency have been contacting her about a “dangerous new trend” where children are using edible cannabis.

This issue was also identified to her by the Clondalkin Drugs Task Force which has spotted packaging in local parks in recent weeks.

Speaking during a Dáil debate on the national drugs strategy, Ms Higgins said that young people were “attracted to gummy bears and chocolate laced with cannabis” as it avoided the “foul taste of tobacco”.

“This is problematic for a number of reasons. First of all, the sugary taste of sweets and chocolate is clearly more attractive to children who may never experiment with cannabis if they were forced to smoke it,” she explained.

“Secondly it takes far longer for people to feel the impact when eating cannabis. While the impact of smoking is immediate, the impact of eating cannabis is not felt for up to an hour.

"Teenagers eat a square of cannabis laced chocolate, feel no impact and then eat the rest of the bar. As a result, they accidentally over-consume dangerous amounts of the drug. By the time the effects are felt, the teenager is in over their head."

She claimed there was no antidote to consuming cannabis and that its effects were longer lasting than smoking the drug and more damaging to people's health.

“The effects of edible cannabis last far longer than smoked cannabis – as long as twelve hours. If the cannabis triggers psychosis or hallucinations, this will be hell for the teenager," she said.

“This is why edible cannabis puts a disproportionate number of people in hospitals.”

Ms Higgins cited a study from a hospital in Colorado which showed that edible cannabis only makes up 1pc of cannabis sales but makes up 11pc of cannabis related hospital admissions.

She asked the Minister of State for Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan, to raise awareness of the dangers of edible cannabis among young people.

Online Editors