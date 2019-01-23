Charm offensive: St Patrick's Day jaunts to sell Irish economy

Ministers will jet to every European capital for St Patrick's Day as part of the Government's Brexit response.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is heading Stateside to visit US President Donald Trump, while his Cabinet and junior ministers will travel across EU, Africa and Asia.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will meet delegations in Paris, Berlin, Brussels and the Hague, while the difficult diplomatic effort in London has been handed to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Announcing the St Patrick's Day programme for 2019, Mr Coveney said: "St Patrick's Day offers a unique opportunity to promote Ireland around the world, to celebrate our heritage and renew our bonds with the global Irish family.

"The Taoiseach, ministers, Ceann Comhairle, Cathaoirleach and I will undertake an ambitious programme of visits across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific region over the St Patrick's Day period to promote Ireland as a great place to live, visit, study, work and do business."

He said this year's programme will serve as a platform to underline Ireland's commitment to the EU.

Ministers have been told to use the trips to emphasise key economic messages, underline Ireland's commitment to the restoration of the institutions in Northern Ireland, and advance our campaign for a seat on the Security Council of the United Nations in 2020-21

Ministers will visit Wellington and Vancouver, where Ireland opened new diplomatic missions in 2018. Bogota, Santiago, Mumbai, and Los Angeles will also receive a ministerial visit in advance of the opening of new embassies and consulates later this year.

Irish Independent