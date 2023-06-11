Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has urged Fine Gael’s grouping at EU level, the European People’s Party (EPP) to rejoin negotiations over nature restoration laws.

The EPP pulled out of talks last week over proposed new laws to restore and protect nature.

The plans to restore Europe's natural habitats - 81pc of which are classed as in poor health - have drawn significant opposition from some governments and lawmakers.

The European Commission has proposed that countries would have to introduce measures restoring nature on 30pc of farmed peatlands by 2030, rising to 50pc by 2040 and 70ps by 2050.

Nature restoration and retweeting have been majorly contentious issues which have been the crux of yet another row within the Coalition.

Minister McConalogue has urged EPP to rejoin talks and said it was “very, very disappointing” to have the grouping walk away last week.

“I was very, very disappointed to see the European People’s Party walk away from negotiations,” he told RTÉ’s This Week.

“That is not the way to get a proportionate outcome here.”

He said the Irish position is “reflected” in the proposed laws.

“At national level, the three parties in government have worked very closely to ensure that our national situation can be reflected in relation to the new nature restoration law.

“What we now need to see is that EPP rejoin those negotiations at European level and we need a balanced, proportionate outcome.”

Sinn Féin has said it will now support the proposed EU Nature Restoration law after it said additions to the legislation's text should alleviate concerns expressed by Irish farmers and rural communities.